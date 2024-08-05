Elliott Smith Tribute Concert to Stream Live on Veeps

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Monkey Studio, originally founded by Elliott Smith, has announced a special benefit concert titled “All My Rowdy Friends,” set to take place on what would have been Smith’s 55th birthday, Tuesday, August 6th, at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast LIVE exclusively on Veeps. The stream will be free for All Access subscribers, while individual tickets to the stream are on sale for $7.99 HERE.

For fans who wish to attend the concert in person at the Regent Theater, tickets are on sale HERE.

The benefit concert will feature a set by DJ Anthony Valadez and performances by Elliott’s Figure 8 touring bandmates Scott McPherson, Aaron Embry and Shon Sullivan joined by a diverse line-up of guest artists including Jason Lytle and Jim Fairchild of Grandaddy, Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses, Illuminati Hotties, Cheekface, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Kevin Devine, Johanna Samuels, Earlimart, Emily Kinney, mehro, Madison Cunningham, Violet Grohl, and more.

Net proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit New Monkey Studio, the space that Elliott Smith meticulously outfitted with handpicked vintage recording equipment to serve as the creative sanctuary for his musical projects. It is the closest thing we have today to a functional Elliott Smith museum. The studio stands as a bastion of the artist's enduring legacy, offering a haven for both emerging talents and established names in the music industry.

“The goal of this concert is to protect the future of the studio for generations of artists to continue to enjoy a creative space that was crafted by one of the most deeply adored and respected musicians,” according to Chief House Engineer Greg Cortez. “People should be able to use the real hardware and experience the studio process while it still exists in this form," said Joel Graves, co-caretaker of New Monkey Studio. Studio manager Robert Cappadona adds, "This night is not only a celebration of Elliott’s music but also a critical step towards preserving a sonic sanctuary that has become a historical landmark in the music community."

Elliott Smith Tribute Concert: All My Rowdy Friends will air globally on August 6, 2024. The live broadcast from the Regent Theater in Los Angeles will start at approximately 7:30 PM PST. The show is free for Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S.; for fans outside the U.S., tickets are on sale for $7.99 at https://veeps.events/all-my-rowdy-friends.

About New Monkey Studio

Established by Elliott Smith in the late 1990s, New Monkey Studio has hosted an array of talented artists from Beck to Phoebe Bridgers, and is home to an inviting and well curated recording environment. The studio continues to foster creative exploration and collaboration, honoring Smith’s vision and contributing to the music community’s vibrant landscape.

