Ellie Goulding Adds Second Show At Kings Theatre, November 17

Multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will be performing two special intimate shows with the Wordless Music Orchestra conducted by Derrick Skye at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, November 16, and Friday, November 17, 2023.

Ellie's vision to perform with orchestra will come to life on the concert stage at these intimate shows, giving fans a rare opportunity to catch the global superstar in a truly unique setting. A passionate classical music fan herself, Ellie will be performing reimagined versions of hits and fan favorites from her wildly popular career-spanning catalogue, all arranged for orchestra. The shows will also feature selections from her latest critically acclaimed album, Higher Than Heaven, out now on Interscope Records.

Ellie has a voice that can pierce through bass-heavy club music, dance atop piano ballads, and breezily run up the hill of artsy synth-pop. Forbes raved, “Goulding has gotten crafting pop songs down to a science,” while Billboard and Rolling Stone included Higher Than Heaven on their “Best Of 2023 So Far” album round ups. Goulding recently nabbed a coveted Official Chart Double in the UK, topping both the Official Singles and the Official Albums Chart. Spending eight weeks at #1 with her Calvin Harris collab “Miracle,” her new album Higher Than Heaven also became her fourth chart-topping LP. Ellie now joins Adele as the British female solo artists with the most Number 1 albums to their name, with four apiece. “Miracle” also topped U.S. Dance Radio Chart, while the song has over 300 million global streams.

To date, Ellie Goulding has earned 10 platinum singles, four #1 UK albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY Award nomination, and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 27 million albums and 218 million singles and amassed 43 billion streams worldwide. Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she earned YouTube's Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6.8 billion views globally.

A long-standing activist and philanthropist, Ellie uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. Her environmental work dates to 2017, when she was awarded the UN's New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. In 2022 Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner, was named an ambassador for the WWF and was honored by the UN Association as a Humanitarian of the Year.

Tickets for November 16 are on sale now. Tickets for November 17 will go on sale Friday, September 29 at 10am EST, with presales beginning Thursday, September 28 at 10am EST. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://www.kingstheatre.com/events/ellie-goulding/.