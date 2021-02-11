Ellen Alexander to Release New Song 'Good Girl Go'

Ellen Alexander, Russian-born fashion model, entrepreneur and singer, is releasing a new song "Good Girl Go."

What happens when you put together a multi-talented artist and a small but fabulous team of music professionals? Well, if you're really lucky, you can get a new song that will leave a mark on our collective mind (and soul). And this is exactly what Ellen Alexander's new song is. Call it a statement, a declaration. Call it special or unique. Call it "Good Girl Go."

What is special about Ellen is her training in the arts field. Ellen started her artistic education when she was five years old. Coming from a family of Russian scientists (her grandfather was a pioneer of the Russian space program), Ellen spent many hours, many weeks, months, and years training to become the multi-faceted artist she is today. Her voice speaks volumes about her music education, but also about that kind of personality that can't go unnoticed.

"Creating emotions comes easy to me - I find most things in life inspiring, inciting, and beautiful," says Ellen Alexander. "I try to add a special note, a personal touch to everything I do, including my music. And I'm trying to create music with a strong message, all wrapped in layers and layers of meaning, all strong and fierce. Vulnerable, but not weak.

"I'm working on multiple projects at the same time, and I guess this gives me a broader perspective. From my lifestyle site to my art's site and music, there's emotion and beauty everywhere."

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAXsO-jyHniRkwfCIo01q3g

About Ellen Alexander

Ellen Alexander is a Fashion Model, Actress, Singer and Entrepreneur. Ellen was born in Moscow, Russia, her career has seen to conquer the 4 industries of film, television, theatre and modeling, not only in her native Russia but also in the UK and now the United States. Recently Ellen launched a lifestyle site - https://ellenlifestyle.com/, as well as a site where she sells her art https://ellenalexanderart.com/.