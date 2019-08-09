Elle Winter Shares Catchy New Single CAVE IN

Rising pop songstress Elle Winter today releases "Cave In," the latest track off her highly anticipated forthcoming EP expected to arrive this fall via RED MUSIC. CLICK HERE to listen to the irresistibly catchy pop anthem available now across all digital streaming platforms. "Cave In" continues the 20-year-old's critically acclaimed collaboration with renowned production duo The Orphanage--who have penned and produced massive hits for the likes of Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara, Lizzo, and The Chainsmokers--and follows Elle's debut singles "Sick of You" and "Do You," which have led outlets like Billboard,Nylon, and MTV to rave about the rising star's vocal and songwriting prowess.

Elle explained the deeper message behind her new single to Atwood Magazine who exclusively premiered the track yesterday: "I'd say 'Cave In' is one of my most intimate and personal songs and not to mention one of my favorites. It's important for me to have it on the EP because the broader message of the song is that everything happens for a reason. Sometimes what we want at the moment isn't actually good for us in the long run and it's hard to see that when we are living in that situation."



Elle Winter was discovered by Disney at age 13 and participated in their "Next Big Thing" program, releasing a number of singles and going on national tour. Elle spent the next several years collaborating with prominent songwriters and producers building a strong, authentic body of work. Winter independently released the single "One More" in 2018 that resulted in a performance spot on The TODAY Show and led to the New York City-native being named Elvis Duran's Artist of the Month as well as KIIS FM's Next Up Artist that same year.



Spending the majority of 2019 in the studio, Elle continues to work with a number of high profile producers, including The Orphanage/OAK Felder (Demi Lovato, Alessia Cara), Dave Katz(Katy Perry, Train) and 2019 GRAMMY Award-winner SWAGG (H.E.R). In addition to her music, Elle can be seen acting in the 2015 film 3 Generations (Susan Sarandon, Elle Fanning,Naomi Watts) and most recently filmed the Netflix original comedy The After Party.



About Elle Winter

At age 20, the singer, songwriter, and actor Elle Winter has already amassed a strong fan-base from her early successes in the music and entertainment industry. With her debut EP set to arrive this fall, Winter's unique voice and emotional approach to songwriting is set to reach more people than ever before.

Born and raised in New York City, Winter took to music at a very young age. Her formal introduction to the entertainment industry was through an acting course at the age of seven, which culminated in a showcase where a manager saw her talent. A few years later, she was discovered by Radio Disney and took part in their "Next Big Thing" program.

As Winter made her way through high school, she continued pursuing her music career along with acting. In the beginning of 2019, Winter signed with Sony's RED MUSIC off the strength of her forthcoming EP. The songs were largely written over the past year and a half, but the music represents an artistic course that Winter set for herself six years previous. "My journey as a songwriter started many years ago," she explains. "I am so excited to release songs that tell my own stories in a vulnerable and honest way.'"

On a majority of the EP's tracks, Winter worked with production team The Orphanage, who has notched credits on recent albums from Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara, and has given Winter's music the unique pop flavor it possesses. "They're amazing producers-they bring my vision to life," Winter says about working with The Orphanage. "They really inspire me to be my best creative self."

The EP zeroes in on Winter's personal experiences-who she is and where she's been-and there's no better evidence of that perspective than standout single "Yeah No," written in Nashville at the end of a relationship about an ex that wouldn't leave her alone. "I never realized how often I use the term "yeah no", until I wrote the song," she explains regarding the song's deeper meaning. "It's like "Thank you, Next"-a colloquial term we all use but haven't realized how often we use it. It is really empowering. For all the ex-boyfriends out there who think this love is still yours-yeah, it's not."

"I want people to know that they're not alone in whatever they're experiencing," Winter continues while discussing what she hopes to achieve with her new music. "They can relate and feel a sense of community-I'm with them. We can enjoy it together." It is that communal feeling that is sure to spread when Winter's ebullient, nakedly honest pop music makes its way to listeners everywhere.





