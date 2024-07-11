Ella Thompson Releases New Single 'Let There Be Nothing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated Australian soul artist Ella Thompson is proud to share her latest single “Let There Be Nothing”, available now across music platforms courtesy of HopeStreet Recordings.

"Let There Be Nothing" is the first single from Ella Thompson's upcoming album, due to be released later this year. The track is a soulful slice of cinematic bliss that blends elements of soul, R&B and jazz into a melodic, accessible track to be enjoyed by a wide variety of listeners.

Inspired by The Sopranos with 60s and 70s soul influences, “Let There Be Nothing" is a song about leaving, inspired by Carmela Soprano leaving her husband Tony in The Sopranos. It’s about accepting something for what it is, without trying to change or fix it - and then making the choices you need to make. That moment is difficult, but on the other side is freedom.

In the beginning of the song, chunky drums and hypnotic flutes make way for Ella Thompson and the band to join in. Incorporating 60s and 70s influences, it sits between Baby Rose's collaboration with Badbadnotgood and Thee Sacred Souls. A blend of blaring horns, a driving rhythm section, harpsichord and guitar fills out this spooky, atmospheric and driving track. She wrote the song after seeing her mother and wife Carmela struggle with starting a new life. As a result of her decision to leave her mob boss husband, she challenges the patriarchal establishment she has lived in from birth, but it also requires a complete rethink of her identity, which is deeply intertwined with these oppressive structures. She reimagines Carmela's story in this song, so she does not return to Tony's morally ambiguous life, but instead finds freedom and resilience in the unfamiliar.

In the video, co-directed by Ella and Nick McKinlay, dominoes represent the interdependent structures of patriarchy, racism, and capitalism. What are the sacrifices we are willing to make as a result of these structures? Freedom for everyone requires an overhaul.

"Let There Be Nothing" was recorded with many of Ella’s favorite musicians and friends, some who play in her live band and others from her favorite local bands including Surprise Chef. The track was co-produced by Ella, Liam McGorry and Henry Jenkins, who also recorded, mixed and engineered the track.

Photo Credit: Nick McKinlay

