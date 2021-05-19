Ella Hinds Leads Arts For All's First In-Person Concert: Teens Celebrating BIPOC Composers

Arts for All presents Teens Celebrating BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Composers! From new original pieces written by Arts for All's performers, to old time favorites, every number in this performance is written by BIPOC artists! This concert doesn't only celebrate underrepresented BIPOC artists, but it also gives young performers an opportunity to showcase and grow in their talents for free!

Arts for All's 2021 Spring Concert: Teens Celebrating BIPOC Composers is directed and hosted by founder of Arts for All and the current National American Miss DC Junior Teen, Ella Hinds.

The awesome cast of teen performers include, Alyssa Giselle, Aniya Swaringer, Kaylin Lawing, Kurt Peacock, Elijah Woodward, Petra Munter, Christian Blair, Kennedi Nash, Jru Marshall, and Ella Hinds.

The show has 14 numbers all performed by the talented cast of teens listed above. Tickets are $10 per person for the live socially distanced in-person performance on May 22nd at 5pm in Fort Washington, MD and will be $20 for the professionally streamed performance online; dates to be announced.

For more information about Arts for All, this event, and to purchase tickets, visit https://artssforall.wixsite.com/mysite-2/tickets

This concert is hosted and directed by Ella Hinds, founder/CEO of Arts for All and the current National American Miss DC Junior Teen, technically managed by Kurt Peacock and Ella Hinds, will be professionally photographed by Gabrielle Rose Photography, and will be filmed by Mikayah Lee.