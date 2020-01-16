Eliza & the Delusionsals Get Added to Alt Nation Tour

Chart-topping Australian exports ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS have announced that they will join fellow buzzmakers Beabadoobee and Taylor Janzen on the SiriusXM Alt Nation Advanced Placement Tour with nine dates beginning March 23rd in Atlanta, GA.



Landing a recent #1 position on SiriusXM's defining alternative rock station Alt Nation with its U.S. debut single "JUST EXIST," Eliza & the Delusionals prove that its explosive U.S. debut isn't a fluke. In December, it was announced that premier alt-rock shed headliners SILVERSUN PICKUPS tapped the group to be main support on the West Coast leg of its US tour beginning February 4th in Ventura, CA. Full list of dates below!



Straddling the line of such 90s luminaries as Veruca Salt, Blake Babies, Liz Phair with the modern sensibilities of The Beths and Paramore, the new single has amassed over a million streams in just a few week's time. It was produced by Kon Kersting (Mallrat, WAAX, Big Scary, Tones and I) and is the first taste of new music from Eliza & The Delusionals for 2019.

Eliza and the Delusionals' new music introduces a more mature subtlety to their sound, with frontwoman Eliza Klatt ruminating on finding a balance between creativity and good mental health against a slowly building and insistent melody. After long stints on the road, they consistently prove their professionalism with their expertly crafted live performance.



Building momentum after the release of its debut EP The Deeper End in 2017, Eliza & The Delusionals has played Bluesfest, Falls Festival and supported artists including Luca Brasi, Ali Barter, City Calm Down, Nothing But Thieves, Dear Seattle, and Tiny Little Houses.



Now, with a slew of tour dates culminating in the Napa Valley Bottlerock Festival on May 24th, the band proves that 2020 will be an explosive year! Stay tuned for more announcements to come!





