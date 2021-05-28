Eli Hurts Signs to Rude Records

Eli Hurts, the project from songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Eli Hirsch (courtship), has announced his signing to Rude Records today.

On today's news, Eli shares "RUDE records, what a funny name. In fact, they have undoubtedly been the LEAST rude label I have ever had the pleasure of interacting with. I'm honored that someone gave enough of a s about the music I'm making to want to sign me. I am very grateful. WOOO!!"

Rude Records is an independent record label based in Europe with global distribution and a team in US, the UK, Australia, Japan and Asia. Founded in 2000, it currently counts a total catalogue of over 150 releases and has been developing its own growing roster of international artists during the past decades including Sydney Sprague, Waxflower, A Wil Away, Happy. And more. Rude Records also represents a selection of alternative US labels in Europe.

The label shares "We're over the moon about Eli Hurts joining the Rude Records Family! It's a true pleasure for us to support his incredible talent and creativity and can't wait to see what's in store. We're sure it'll be an amazing journey!"

Fans can stream Eli's catalogue, which includes his debut EP Future Accountants of America, Unite as well as recent singles "TOO MUCH" and "Full of Life (Bella Says, f#%k it!) today at https://music.ruderecords.com/elihurtslanding

With help from producer Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Adam Melchor), Future Accountants of America, Unite exemplifies the blend of alternative, pop, punk, emo and synth music that has influenced Eli Hurts.

"This EP is a love letter to all fellow dweebazoids. Every song on it pretty much sounds different. I don't care, I like it," shares Eli on the recently released collection of songs. "I'm sick of s having to be on brand. It's exhausting to maintain and predictable and that's my rant."

While on the road with courtship, Eli was working through "the big break up" and a recent diagnosis of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. "But not the kind where you need things to be tidy in your space - the kind where you have obsessive thoughts," he shares. Those obsessive thoughts quickly became scribbles in a notebook that eventually sparked the idea for Eli Hurts.

Influenced by a wide range of artists like My Chemical Romance, 100 gecs, Steven Sondheim, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Peep and Weezer, Eli Hurts is set to put sometimes frantic and obsessive thoughts into music that is instantly relatable.

Be sure to follow Eli Hurts for more information.