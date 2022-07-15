Elf Power Release New Album 'Artificial Countrysides'

Athens, GA-based psychedelic folk band Elf Power released their new album Artificial Countrysides via Yep Roc Records. Also released today is an official animated video for the new song "Clean Clothes" created by Michael Rostig. Elf Power are currently in the midst of a summer tour that will make stops in Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta and more. Find a full list of tour dates below or here.

Artificial Countrysides has been praised by Stereogum, Under The Radar and BrooklynVegan, who said "It finds their unique psychedelic pop/indie rock fusion sounding as great as ever." FLOOD Magazine proclaimed, "Elf Power are far from running out of ideas nearly 30 years into their time together as a psych-folk unit," while MAGNET Magazine said, "The songs themselves are some of the catchiest and most structurally sound Rieger has written in quite some time."

With Artificial Countrysides, singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Rieger and his Elf Power bandmates - drummer Peter Alvanos and guitarist Dave Wrathgabar, with contributions from keyboard player Laura Carter - have created some of the band's most expansive musical terrain yet.

Along with a blend of fuzz-tone electric and layered acoustic guitars, Moog keyboards and lively drums, the group experimented with the sounds of marimba, Mellotron, harpsichord, synth bass and distorted drum machine loops, taking a try-it-and-see approach to recording in the studio. Artificial Countrysides is Elf Power's 14th album across their almost 30 year career.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates with E.R. Jurken

7/15: Louisville, KY - Portland Creative Compound

7/16: Detroit, MI - El Club

7/17: Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

7/18: Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview

7/19: Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

7/20: Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

7/21: Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

7/22: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

7/23: New York, NY - LPR

7/24: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

7/25: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

7/26: Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

7/27: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

7/28: Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

7/29: Atlanta, GA - 529

7/30: Athens, GA - 40 Watt