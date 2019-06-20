Eleni Mandell Launches Northeast Tour, WAKE UP AGAIN Out Now

On June 24, critically praised Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Eleni Mandell will launch a Northeast tour in support of her just-released 11th studio album, Wake Up Again. With stops in Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City, Mandell will make her debut at JazzFest in Montreal July 3. A full list of dates is below.

Inspired by teaching songwriting classes to female inmates in two southern California area facilities, "some songs were written there, while I was teaching and participating in the assignments that I gave," says Mandell, "others are portraits or amalgamations of two or more inmates or were inspired by something I heard them say."

Produced by Sheldon Gomberg at his Silver Lake studio, Wake Up Again features 11 original compositions with Mandell on vocals and acoustic guitar, Milo Jones (guitar), Ryan Feves (bass), and Kevin Fitzgerald (drums).

The first single and video for "Circumstance,"which was directed by Inara George, a member with Mandell in The Living Sisters, premiered at the Los Angeles Times. The second single, "Be Together" premiered at American Songwriter, and the album's third single, "What's Your Handle (Radio Waves)" was featured as KCRW's Today's Top Tune.

For nearly two years, through Jail Guitar Doors, the organization founded by MC5's Wayne Kramer and Billy Bragg, and the William James Association, Mandell "loved working with the inmates, hearing their stories and seeing them light up when they heard their words come to life in a song."

ELENI MANDELL TOUR DATES

June 24 _- The Middle East - Boston, MA

June 25 - Eagleview Concerts in the Square - Exton, PA

June 26 - World Café Live - Philadelphia, PA

June 27 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

June 28 - Iron Horse - Northmapton, MA

June 29 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

July 3 - JazzFest - Montreal, ON





