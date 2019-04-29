Elements Music & Arts Festival Reveals Activities and Wellness Programming

Elements Music & Arts Festival has revealed its activities and wellness programming for its third edition this Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-27, 2019. Recently nominated as one of North America's 'Best Boutique Festivals' by DJ Mag (vote here!), Elements is nestled within the northeastern Pennsylvania forest in a lakeside setting in Lakewood, PA. Festival-goers will be surrounded by nature and a cutting-edge musical lineup that will be complemented by diverse wellness workshops and activities, body and soul-based lectures, immersive art installations, summer camp activities, arts and crafts and much more. From roller rink disco prom and lakeside activities including a pirate ship party to fire walking, Elements' overwhelming list of wellness and activities programming is sure to provide attendees with exciting, mindful, and eye-opening transformational experiences.

Summer Camp Activities + More

Reviving childhood memories of summers spent at sleep away camp, Elements brings those beloved moments back with a plethora of games and activities. With its lakeside backdrop, attendees are encouraged to bring their own floats, hit the lake in canoes and kayaks, compete in beach ball dodgeball, or try to commandeer BangOn!NYC's pirate ship. Also programmed for the weekend is professionally assisted rock climbing and zip lining, mini golf, basketball, tetherball, volleyball and more. For those that are daring enough, fans will have the opportunity to face a ceremonial fire walk. Additional summer camp games will also be led by Elements' seasoned activities coordinator and "funtender" Rawb Lane including a costume parade, sunset flow arts, a relay race, vinyl record hunt with special prizes and much more from his crew of party starters including a no cash, no limit, barter-only Frick Frack Blackjack, where the odder the item the better the trade.

Wellnest Activities

With a series of soul and body-based lectures, and workshops focused on connection and curiosity, festival-goers will have the opportunity to partake in experimental and transformational activities. Held daily in the Wellnest with more programming to be announced, couples will be given the opportunity to learn how to effortlessly massage their partner with Rhythm Flow Couples Thai Massage and Camp Softtouch, a sensation touch workshop. Varied styles of yoga will also be on offer including Silent Disco Yoga presented by Sputnik Yoga, Open Flow Heart Yoga by Hacienda and Breathwork Stimulation presented by Yoga Space and Atypicalyogini. Also held in the Wellnest will be lectures on Glitter and Sustainability, How to Green Your Wardrobe presented by EcoCult, the Importance of Sleep, and a NSFW Consent Workshop. Encouraging creativity, attendees can participate in Drink and Draw sessions presented by The Graham Bar, a parkour workshop, Party Braids 101, and Twerkshop and Vogueshop. Outside the Wellnest hub, festival-goers will be able to enter the House of Heart teepee healing center hosted by Seer and Sage, learn the colorful dance art form of ancient Indians, and how to express different types of human emotions through one's body from Spirituality in Motion: An Intro to Indian Classical Dance.

Interactive & Immersive Art

Curated by Elements Music & Arts Festival art director Julianne Irene, attendees can expect to see and discover immersive art experiences. Spread throughout the festival grounds, art enthusiasts will be able to find art, decor, and installations including live art galleries, sculptures and paintings, beautifully blacklight-designed cuddle puddles, an interactive group art show featuring local artists curated by the local Wayne County Arts Alliance, plus a blend of tech and performance art from live experience curators NON de GEN. Taking over the Water Stage, interactive performers from Brooklyn's leading performance space House of Yes will lead the lakeside dancefloor, while the Fire Stage will feature a custom-made steel build designed by Soul Oceans with pyrotechnics by fire-bending specialists Incendia. New York City-based design group Rhizome will also bring back their elaborate stage facades and custom-made animations for the Earth, Fire, and Theater stages with the Air Stage to be constructed and designed with recycled lumber by Australian artist Chia Jen. Also on-site will be Heavy Meta Dragon, a fire-breathing dragon art car.

With a cutting-edge lineup that features varied dance music genres across the board, Elements Music & Arts Festival 2019 offers the complete festival package with its camping, cabin, and glamping accommodation options, wellness and activities programming, immersive art, deliciously picked food vendors, and much more. With hosted stages by Dancing Astronaut and Mixmag, Elements Music & Arts Festival looks forward to hosting top talent with the likes of Disclosure, FISHER, Big Gigantic, Seth Troxler, Shiba San, Justin Martin, Liquid Stranger, Francesca Lombardo and special sunrise sets from Damian Lazarus, Atish, and David Hohme.

3-Day and VIP passes and multiple accommodation packages including glamping and cabins for Elements Music & Arts Festival 2019 are available now while supplies last at ElementsFest.us.

Photo credit: aLIVE Coverage





Related Articles View More Music Stories