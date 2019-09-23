Electric Kif to Play Rockwood Music Hall Oct. 7

Electric Kif are a Miami-based power quartet that explore the boundaries between rock, jazz fusion and electronic drum & bass. Made up of bassist Rodrigo Zambrano, keyboardist Jason Matthews, drummer Armando Lopez and guitarist Eric Escanes, the "Kif" describe their music as "post-nuclear," a dynamic mash of hard hitting groove, high octane riffs and cosmic melody.

On September 17th, Miami's most in-demand fusion band are set to release their newest album, JEFE, an arrival point in the evolution and sweetening of the band's unique chemistry. Known for their aptitude of seamlessly dipping in and out genres, Electric Kif approach their latest work in symmetry, where no one individual takes charge over the other. The result is a textured sound of infectious rhythm, grooving low-end, edgy rock guitars and an analog spectrum of experimental keyboards. With JEFE, Electric Kif set out to cover a vast area of music, an innovative spirit that reflects influences of Weather Report, Radiohead & JoJo Mayer's Nerve.

Notable past performances include Ground Up Music Festival, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Miami Downtown Jazz Festival, and more. Performance highlights have also included opening for artists like Snarky Puppy, Ghost-Note, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, The Motet, Stanley Jordan and many others. In addition, the band has had some fantastic guest appearances at their monthly Miami residencies with Cory Henry, Michael League, Roosevelt Collier, Mark Lettieri, and other top notch musicians.

Tour Dates

09/14 RECORD RELEASE PARTY @Langiappe, Miami, FL

09/26 Wills Pub, Orlando, FL*

09/27 Georgia Theater Rooftop, Athens, GA >

09/28 Evening Muse, Charlotte, NC +

09/30 Cary Street Cafe, Richmond, VA

10/02 Martin's, Roanoke, VA

10/03 Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival, Pittsboro, NC

10/04 Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival, Pittsboro, NC

10/05 Into the Woods Festival, Charleston, SC

10/07 Rockwood Music Hall, NY, NY

10/08 Irons Works, Buffalo, NY ^

10/09 Thunderbird Music Hall, Pittsburgh, PA ^

10/11 Martyrs, Chicago, IL~

10/12 Blu Jazz, Akron, OH ~

10/13 Bop Stop, Cleveland, OH ~

10/24 Suwannee Hullaween, Live Oak, FL

* with Shak Nasti

+ with Grey Scale Whale

> with Manic Focus in the Theater

^ with Roosevelt Collier Band

~ with Chris Bullock





