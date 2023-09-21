Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

Elcamino’s BSF debut album They Spit On Jesus will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; October Release Dat Photo 4 Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love & More; Release Date Set

Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

ELCamino’s versatility sets him apart from his peers.  Lyrically, he is capable of painting bleak tales and violent escapades, but also deft at seamlessly shifting styles mid-verse to highlight his soulful and moody singing voice.  Both of these attributes create exhilarating musical highs. 

Those musical highs have created a runway for Camino to do his thing on numerous big stages over the last few years, as he added his versatility to a litany of high-profile projects, including; Boldy James & The Alchemist’s The Price Of Tea In China Deluxe (2020), Westside Gunn’s Shady Records Debut Who Made The Sunshine (2020), Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud’s Eat When You’re Hungry Sleep When You’re Tired (2020), Boldy James The Versace Tape (2020), Benny The Butcher’s Pyrex Picasso (2021) & Trust The Soprano’s (2021), Conway The Machine’s La Maquina (2021) & Griselda’s Conflicted Motion Picture Soundtrack (2021), and BSF’s Long Live DJ Shay album (2022) on which he was featured on two tracks.

Camino has had a long-standing affiliation with BSF and Griselda over the years, and he has been a frequent and valued contributor to both of the trend-setting crews.  Not long after the release of Long Live DJ Shay, Benny The Butcher announced that he had officially signed Elcamino to his BSF imprint.  Benny and Camino christened that announcement with the release of a joint single and video for, “80’s Bills,” which served as his first official BSF release.

Now, Elcamino has announced his first BSF album, They Spit On Jesus, which will be released on 10-6-23.  Along with the new album announcement, Camino also released the first single from the album, “Victory,” which also features Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary Inspectah Deck.  “Victory” is now available at all DSP’s. 

“Everyone wants to be great, but few take the time to learn how to become great” Elcamino acknowledges.  “I believe that greatness is achieved by learning from those who are already great.” 

Elcamino’s BSF debut album They Spit On Jesus will be released on 10-6-23 via BSF Records. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Billy Strings Wins Artist of the Year at 2023 Americana Award Photo
Billy Strings Wins Artist of the Year at 2023 Americana Award

The recognition adds to yet another monumental year for Strings, who will continue his extensive headline tour through this fall including upcoming shows at Portland’s Moda Center (two nights), Seattle’s WAMU Theater, Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater (two nights), Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), and more.

2
Video: Bruno Major Unveils Music Video for 18 Photo
Video: Bruno Major Unveils Music Video for '18'

Directed by Tess Lafia, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bruno Major, known for his “blissful, soulful, romantic” sound (Billboard) releases the music video for “18” from his new album Columbo (Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings). Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!

3
Holly Humberstone Premieres New Song Into Your Room Photo
Holly Humberstone Premieres New Song 'Into Your Room'

Rising star Holly Humberstone premieres her new song “Into Your Room,' which was produced by longtime collaborator Rob Milton and Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple). “Into Your Room” is the latest offering from her highly anticipated debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, recorded at Gruska’s studio outside of Los Angeles.

4
Range Media Partners Signs Country Hitmaker Russell Dickerson Photo
Range Media Partners Signs Country Hitmaker Russell Dickerson

With his fall Big Wheels & Back Roads headlining tour set to begin later this month, country hitmaker Russell Dickerson has signed with Range Media Partners’ Music Division. The multi-platinum artist and Tennessee native’s first four singles have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Experimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global TourExperimental Pop Auteur Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024
HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This SummerHBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HERE LIES LOVE