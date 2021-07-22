El Shirota Announces August U.S. Tour Dates

Mexico City's indie rock quartet El Shirota has announced their August 2021 U.S. tour dates. In June 2020, when shows were at a complete halt, the band released their debut album, Tiempos Raros and after an exhilarating performance at the Devil In The Woods' SXSW 2021 showcase, the band is back on the road and bringing their notorious raw and unrestrained-energy.

Seven years may be a long time for a band to release their debut album, appropriately titled Tiempos Raros ('Rare Times' in English), but for Mexico City's El Shirota, it was worth the wait - Enjoy via all DSPs.

The album received praise from Remezcla, Billboard, KEXP, Remezcla, Flood, among many others.

Tiempos Raros offers a giant leap in both production and arrangement and a more refined sound than the band's three EPs, with it's blend of psychedelic, shoe-gaze and 90's grunge.

El Shirota Tour Dates:

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Ruido Fest

Aug 25 - Nashville, TN - The Basement w/ Oginalii: 1604 8th Ave S Ste 330

Aug 26 - St. Louis. MO - Melody Inn w/ Oginalii ($8 adv, $10 dos)

Aug 27 - Louisville, KY - The Fifteen-Twelve w/ Parlour: 1512 Portland Ave ($10 - all ages)