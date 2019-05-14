Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros Announce Show At The Greek Theater

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros announce a show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on August 9 in support of the 10 year Anniversary of their debut album Up From Below. The band will be releasing a remastered version of the album on vinyl and through the digital streaming platforms on the same date.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros broke out in 2009 with their debut album Up From Belowwhich was released on Community Music and Vagrant Records. The ten-person troupe of traveling artists and musicians had initial success through their captivating live performances, which broke conventional barriers of what a live concert was. Up From Below is a unique mixture of folk, soul with flourishes of film composer Ennio Morricone's grandeur, and was one of the most talked about album in 2009, forging a movement of Neo Folk Rock & Roll. The band's break out hit song 'Home" from the album, became an instant classic being performed in TV shows, movies and countless weddings across the world. The band, spearheaded by singer and principal songwriter Alex Ebert would go on to release three more albums and tour worldwide even while the line up changed over the years with Ebert remaining one of the five constants. Ebert himself released solo material and even won the Golden Globe in 2014 for Best Original Score for his composing in the film All Is Lost.

Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros will be doing more dates to commemorate the ten-year anniversary of Up From Below.

Band Pre-Sale: Wednesday, May 15 at 10:00am- Friday, May 17 at 9:59 AM

LN Local Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 16 at 10:00am- Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 PM (PW: REPLAY)

Venue Pre-Sale: Thursday, May 16 at 10:00am- Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 PM (PW: HOME)

On-Sale: Friday, May 17 at 10am PST





