Eddie Star Delivers Thrills With Science Fiction/Double Feature

"I'm gonna give you some terrible thrills," sings Eddie Star in his version of the classic opening tune from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show." The single, which marks Star's return to music as a solo artist, will be released just in time for Halloween on October 25, 2019, through Ton-Up, Inc.

"The lyrics are engaging, and the audience always responds well to it," said Star. "It's a great song." The musician brings his unique recipe of high energy rock-n-roll, a dash of punk, and for the first time, a distinct pop edge to the classic song.

Star's last release was 2015's Informal Deviance (13 Sexational Songs) with his side project "JoyBox." Since then the musician has been busy moving into other creative areas, including his directorial debut with the short film clip, "The Center of the Universe." Star made an appearance in the Off-Broadway Rock Musical "Rockquiem for a Wrestler" by Actor, Writer, and Director Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical). The musical features ten songs from Star's catalog and a second elevated staged reading at The Triad Theater in New York City is scheduled for spring 2020.

Eddie Star is a singer, songwriter, musician, filmmaker, and business innovator who began his career at the age of 17 in the recording studios of Hollywood. He went on to lead Eddie Star & The Zero Effect and JoyBox bringing his brand of rock-influenced punk to audiences everywhere. He continues to release music and work on projects in film and theatre.

Ton-Up is an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in Britain during the 1950s. Doing the "Ton" meant that you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are doing the "Ton" in our work and the creativity that we bring to our projects.





