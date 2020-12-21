Ed Sheeran Drops Surprise Track 'Afterglow'
He has also unveiled a one-take performance video for the song.
Ed Sheeran has dropped a brand-new, surprise track titled 'Afterglow' especially for his fans - the track is available now on all DSPs (listen here).
Alongside Ed's self-created artwork, he has also unveiled a one-take performance video for the song, which you can view below.
Ed Sheeran says - "Hey guys. Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x"
Recently unveiled as the most-streamed British artist of 2020 in the UK, Sheeran - who is currently on an extended break - wrote the track with David Hodges and FRED (the latter also produced the track together with Ed Sheeran). Co-production comes from PARISI.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author TV News Desk
- Reuel Reveals New Holiday Song 'First Snow (Prelude)'
- Parker McCollum Earns First Country Radio #1 With 'Pretty Heart'
- RATINGS: NBC Remains on Top with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
- YouTube Originals Announces NIKKIETUTORIALS: LAYERS OF ME
- GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Welcomes Iconic Recordings As Their 2021 Inductions
- Science Fiction Classic GATTACA Debuts on 4K Ultra HD