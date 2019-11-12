Eccles Center Announces Cancellation Of Brian Setzer Orchestra

Brian Setzer and Live at the Eccles announced November 11th that BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS ROCKS! TOUR will not play at the Eccles Theater on December 10th.

All prepurchased tickets through ArtTix will be refunded to the original purchaser. Please allow 2-3 weeks for refunds. If you have any questions, please contact the ArtTix ticket office during normal business hours at 801-355-2787 or by email at arttix@slco.org. PLEASE NOTE: ArtTix Ticket Office is closed today in honor of Veterans Day. ArtTix Ticket Office will resume normal business hours November 12th at 10am.

An important message from Brian Sezter Orchestra -Under doctor's orders, iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner BRIAN SETZER has been forced to cancel his 16th annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour" by THE BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA due to a severe case of tinnitus.

The over 20-city annual and critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza by SETZER and 19-piece ORCHESTRA was his best-selling Christmas tour to date and set to start this week, running from November 15 in Minneapolis through December 21 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

SETZER says he deeply regrets this inconvenience to his fans and thanks them in advance for their love and support.

"It's heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over fifteen years," says SETZER. "I'm truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you'll understand."





