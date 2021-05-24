Easy Life Tease Debut Album With New Single 'Ocean View'

easy life have today released details of next single "ocean view", which is available now on Interscope Records alongside a brilliant new video. It's the final preview of the band's much-anticipated debut album 'life's a beach', which will be released this Friday, May 28th and includes lead single "skeletons".

That moment of trouble in paradise, "ocean view" combines easy life's effortless, hip-hop-inspired soundscape with some of Murray's more introspective, classic British storytelling. It's a song about (he says) "managing expectations. With great anticipation comes great disappointment. 'ocean view' is the feeling of taking your mate/lover out on a wild trip to the seaside and finding out the whole trip is massively underwhelming, and they don't even enjoy trips to the beach." The theme is brought to surreal life in the accompanying "ocean view" video, a romantic getaway ending in handcuffs and also featuring the goldfish who's been a recurring motif in the 'life's a beach' visual world (as introduced on 'a message to myself'). The video for "ocean view" was directed by Greg Barth, having previously worked with easy life on the video for breakout hit "nightmares".



easy life are forging a new path for UK bands on the world's stage - a steep rise that continues on their eagerly awaited debut album 'life's a beach'. A sun-kissed world of its own, it's a record where (like the band themselves) there is often more than meets the eye. Observational, universal and deeply personal, the concept of 'life's a beach' makes total sense, argues Murray, when you're "from slap bang in the middle of the country, geographically as far from the nearest seaside as possible." From its escapist, upbeat highs - the heady romanticism of lead single 'skeletons' - to embracing the lows (the rallying call for self-love, 'a message to myself'), 'life's a beach' is as much a love-letter to forgotten small-towns as it is a reminder to find the silver lining even in the darkest of years. What shines through ultimately is not just easy life's genre-less sound, but the optimism at the heart of their enormous appeal (captured aptly in album highlight, "have a great day").

Other album highlights include current single "skeletons" which the band played during their US television debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (WATCH) and the powerful opening track, "a message to myself" (produced by Kendrick Lamar collaborator BEKON). 'life's a beach' also features standout singles 'daydreams' and 'nightmares', all of which collectively help further solidify easy life's

graduation as the world's definitive and most exciting band around.



Over the last few years, the group have paved their own way via a catalogue bursting with introspective, escapist, outsider-anthems. Their effortlessly accomplished mixtapes - 'creature habits', 'spaceships', and 'junk food' (which featured their only duet to date, Arlo Parks) - have led the rascal band of brothers to debut their album, 'life's a beach': a title that makes total sense.

A band formed right down to the name itself as an escape, songs like "skeletons" and "a message to myself" cement easy life's place in the world - as musicians, as young men, and as beacons of positivity. Or as Murray sums up their upcoming debut album - "it's a record that wishes it was anywhere else but here, yet at the same time fixates on a dreary middle England existence." There may be more rain on the way in their native Britain, but 'life's a beach' is easy life's absolute moment in the sun.



"ocean view" is out now.



easy life's debut album, 'life's a beach' will be released this Friday, May 28.

Pre-Order it