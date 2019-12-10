Eagles To Perform HOTEL CALIFORNIA In Its Entirety At London Wembley Stadium 

EAGLES are bringing their highly acclaimed "Hotel California" tour to London Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30, for the band's only European concerts in 2020. Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - will perform the iconic album "Hotel California" in its entirety followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 7 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, December 14, at 9AM through https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/eagles-tickets

Eagles U.K. Dates

The band recently performed three sold-out performances of the iconic album Hotel California in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly acclaimed concerts were the first time the Eagles have ever performed the Hotel California album in its entirety and featured 77 musicians on stage, including a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir.

Saturday 29 August London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Connected By EE

Saturday 30 August London, U.K. Wembley Stadium Connected By EE





