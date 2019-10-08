Eagles To Perform HOTEL CALIFORNIA Album In Its Entirety On 2020 Tour

Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - are bringing their recent, highly acclaimed "Hotel California" performances on tour in 2020 with concerts in Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. See below for a full listing of tour dates. Each night's concert will feature a "Hotel California" set, with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by an additional set of the band's greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM, with a brief intermission. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 18, at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.com. All times are local.

The band recently performed three sold-out performances of the iconic album Hotel California in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly acclaimed concerts were the first time the Eagles have ever performed the Hotel California album in its entirety and featured 77 musicians on stage, including a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 14, at 10 AM through Thursday, October 17, at 10 PM local time.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, lounge access, commemorative laminate and more. Check HERE for LaneOne details.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling U.S. album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum.

In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

"Hotel California" 2020 Tour Dates:

Friday, February 7

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Saturday, February 8

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Friday, February 14

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Saturday, February 15

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Saturday, February 29

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Sunday, March 1

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Friday, March 6

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Saturday, March 7

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Saturday, April 11

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

Sunday, April 12

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

Friday, April 17

Inglewood, CA

"Fabulous" Forum

Saturday, April 18

Inglewood, CA

"Fabulous" Forum





Related Articles View More Music Stories