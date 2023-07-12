Eagles Add Second Madison Square Garden Show to Final Tour

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced today that, due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – have added a second show at Madison Square Garden on September 8, 2023 at 7:30PM, as part of the band’s final tour, The Long Goodbye.

The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining the tour and commemorating their own 50+ year career. Tickets for both the September 7 and September 8 shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10:00AM.

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than one thousand concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the top ten of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

In the Fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six number one albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The band’s “Greatest Hits 1971-1977” is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times platinum. “Hotel California” is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Tickets for both the September 7 and September 8 shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, July 15.