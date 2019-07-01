EXNATIONS Releases New EP 'Pink Haze'

Self-proclaimed sad-pop act EXNATIONS is dancing their way into the weekend with their new EP, Pink Haze. Fans can check out the vibrant new release, which has recently been featured on EARMILK and All Things Go, streaming on PopDust. Pink Haze is out now and available for purchase at www.exnations.com.

On the new album, the band shares: "Driving aimless down a dark highway on a breezy summer night. The long walk back from your first love's apartment after a crushing fight. Pink Haze is inspired by the moments where we find ourselves looking backwards through the blushing rose-colored fog of nostalgia to figure out how to move forward."

The band will be supporting their new EP with The Pink Haze Tour, presented by idobi Anthm. The summer run kicks off July 6th in Cincinnati and will close out with a hometown album release show at Brooklyn's Gold Sounds on July 13th.

EXNATIONS are an indie pop band out of Brooklyn, NY; comprised of Sal Mastrocola, Taylor Hughes, and John O'Neill. Although self-defined as a 'sad' band, their color palette remains neon, penning compositions that steadily rise from somber lows of deep purple towards anthemic highs of vibrant pink and blue.

The band's debut release, Tiny Sound In The Dark, is a more-than-promising effort, laced with sparkle and anticipation. The group's knack for memorable hooks and danceable rhythms are clear, but what's even more compelling about EXNATIONS is the anthemic sense of empowerment the trio produces on their first effort.

Their forthcoming sophomore EP, Pink Haze, deals from the warm halcyon embrace of nostalgia. Beautiful and all-enveloping, it's so easy to get lost in. But over the course of the record, the band arrives at the conclusion that the haze of nostalgia best serves us when we find a way through it. When we can look at the past honestly and critically, we've got our best shot at true growth and progression.

Hazy and dream-like, yet bursting with passion and energy, EXNATIONS is a fitting metaphor for the world in 2019. It's sad, but we're still dancing.

