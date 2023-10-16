ENHYPEN to Release Fifth Mini Album 'Orange Blood' In November

Their 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD will be released worldwide at midnight EST on November 17.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

ENHYPEN to Release Fifth Mini Album 'Orange Blood' In November

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are set to make their grand return on November 17.

The seven-member act announced today via global fandom life platform Weverse that their 5th Mini Album ORANGE BLOOD will be released worldwide at midnight EST on November 17.

Ahead of the announcement, ENHYPEN surprised fans with a logo trailer for ORANGE BLOOD. Released on their official social media channels, the trailer begins with a solar eclipse, gradually unveiling the album’s title as the sun grows brighter. The cryptic message in the clip that reads ‘YOU AND I ARE CONNECTED THROUGH “BLOOD,”’ hints that the upcoming album will carry on the story introduced in the band’s 4th Mini Album, DARK BLOOD.

As pioneering storytellers, ENHYPEN have been crafting their unique narrative since their debut. More specifically, DARK BLOOD shared its narrative with HYBE’s Original Story IP DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR, fostering a space where both K-pop enthusiasts and fans of the original story IP could unite. With ORANGE BLOOD, the septet aims to offer a wide array of elements for fans to relish, setting the stage for the next form of entertainment.

Pre-order for ORANGE BLOOD began today at 11 AM KST. More information on the album and online/offline retail shops can be found on Weverse.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the ‘hyphen(-)’ that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together.

Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year.

Less than three years later, the powerhouse of K-pop came to possess three “Million-Seller'' albums with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA (released in October 2021), 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (July 2022), and 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (released on May 2023), which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, No. 6, and No. 4 respectively.

In September 2022, the band embarked on their first world tour ‘MANIFESTO’, headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for 22 shows. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Photo Courtesy of BELIFT LAB



