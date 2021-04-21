EELS Unveil Stop-Motion Music Video for 'Earth to Dora'

Following the release of critically acclaimed new album Earth To Dora, EELS return with a stop-motion animated music video for the album's title track. The video arrives just before Earth Day and is directed by Isabel Garret and produced by Chris Murdoch of PRETTYBIRD. Watch below.

The music video finds Dora stranded on the moon, surrounded by otherworldly sadness and surreal depictions of misery, and it's up to E to convince her it's time to come back down to Earth. Immortalized in paint by award-winning Welsh director Isabel Garrett, E and Dora's story plays out across a mystical stop-motion animation tale of friendship and support.

E says: "Earth to Dora. Come in, Dora. Did you know tomorrow is Earth Day? Come down to Earth and celebrate with us."

Director Isabel Garrett writes: "The song is about E trying to cheer up an old friend over text. There's something magical and otherworldly about the lyrics that made me think of Dora being stuck on another planet, surrounded by misery and needing a route home. For me the song is about the distance that depression creates and the beauty of companionship. I liked the idea of mixing paint with stop motion to make a world which is a bit playful and nostalgic with lots of handmade texture to capture the sensitivity of the lyrics."

EELS' thirteenth studio album, Earth To Dora, was recorded at the EELS' Los Feliz, California studio. Produced by E and performed by E, Koool G Murder, The Chet and P-Boo, the album received extensive critical praise, and was described as "their sweetest natured album ever" by The Independent, awarded four stars in MOJO, the NME and The Times, who confirmed, "Everett has matured into a songwriter to stand up alongside his heroes."

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 12 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.

2015 saw the release of the band's extraordinary Royal Albert Hall live album and concert film. In the same year, the band's "Fresh Blood" served as the theme song to HBO's "The Jinx" and from 2016 to 2018 E appeared in Judd Apatow's Netflix original series "Love." EELS released their 12th studio album, The Deconstruction, in April 2018 and toured America and Europe in 2018 and 2019.

