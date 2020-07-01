EDEN and Alex Young Share New Single, 'Projection'

Choosing Irish producer extraordinaire EDEN's New World Tapes compilation as the perfect comeback, D.C. based producer and DJ Alex Young unveils "Projection", the first single of this new chapter. This latest track comes after previous New World Tapes releases with Ryan Hemsworth, Elohim, Hare Squead, Namara, and many others.

Choosing EDEN's collaborative project as the perfect way to relaunch himself, D.C. based producer and DJ extraordinaire Alex Young unveils "Projection", the first single of this new chapter.

A synth-laden, electronic soundscape complete with elements inspired by classic Hip-Hop, Alex creates the perfect lo-fi, atmospheric aura. Not too minimal and never overbearing, the measure moves elegantly with an earnest and subdued performance that blends rap and vocals in an emotionally present way.

Listen below!

Crafting music years before his prime, Alex amassed massive acclaim from the early days of his Soundcloud releases, steadily progressing in ability and stature to a point that has seen him work with the likes of Halsey on her critically acclaimed platinum album Manic. Alex continues to strike a balance, translating his talent and musical ear into the DJ aspect of his art, bringing a euphoric energy that's a welcomed addition to what EDEN is creating with the New World Tapes compilation.

With EDEN's compilation project New World Tapes, he has brought together some of the finest boundary-defying artists worldwide for a unified cause. With a new single being released every week, the eventual 12-track project will be available on vinyl. As both an artist and a producer, EDEN is creating an innovative collection of music transcendent of genre and the wider current global landscape

Related Articles View More Music Stories