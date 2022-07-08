EDEN Releases New Single 'Balling'

Dublin born, London based singer, songwriter, and producer EDEN releases his latest single "Balling". Pairing a tender naïveté with new found maturity, "Balling" is an evolution for EDEN, catapulting him into a realm of powerfully nuanced lyrical commentary. Written as a response to great personal loss, the track is a bittersweet acknowledgement of the way life changes as one gets older.

"Balling" is a nostalgic summer dream, built around a beautifully fragile acoustic-electric guitar riff. The delicate, appealing production serves as a way to soften the emotional blow of EDEN's stark and vulnerable lyricism. At its heart "Balling" is full of an aching yearning for the past, for people and places that are now gone. "Balling" thrives in a way that forces listeners to experience the song's progression and growth throughout the course of the track. There is a beautifully nuanced effort, as the production evokes the feeling of unfettered desire that loss leaves behind.

EDEN shares of the song:

"At the core of this song is loss. I lost two friends over the space of two years to different but equally tragic circumstances. On one hand it is trying to reconcile the sun-drenched memories, and feelings associated with remembrance, with the prospect of impermanence, and finality. On the other, it contemplates feelings of not being there enough for people you love, even though sometimes there is nothing more to do.

The way I was living at the time in response was fast and borderline impulsive. I think there is self care at times in flippancy. This song is really about support, care, and acceptance - both for yourself and those around you. Soothing the friction burns that come from the rug being pulled from under you."

"Balling" follows EDEN's previous single "Modern Warfare," his first release since his 2020 sophomore album no future. The track is an emotionally potent mix of futuristic R&B beats, glitchy synths, and distorted vocals as he contemplates our increasingly online existence. As with all his releases to date, the song was self-produced and recorded in EDEN's home studio in London, and finds him melding modular synths with physical instruments and drawing out the organic qualities of both to create an altogether cerebral delight.

"This song is a meditation on the blurred lines between life and interaction online and irl," EDEN shares of the track. "There was a time where I had rejected certain aspects of social life by refusing to use the tools of our time, and modern warfare came after a period of reintegration. There is a sense of maturity coming into these spaces and situations after time away, despite how urgent everything can feel. An ability to not be dragged into the reactionary anxiety that is so often associated with social media. This is not to say that there isn't plenty of anxiety to be found elsewhere - just that knowing what you want from things is a helpful way to avoid getting rekt. Water off a digital duck's back."

Listen to the new single here: