Dylan Sinclair Releases New Single 'I LO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JUNO Award-winning Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is back with his latest single “I LO<3 MY EX available to stream now on all digital platforms via Five Stone Records/The Orchard.

Co-produced by frequent collaborators Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, 21 Savage), Zachary Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), and Alex Ernewein (Charlotte Day Wilson, Churchill Downs), the evocative alt-R&B track is defined by its sultry vocals reminiscent of early 2000s R&B.

Speaking on the inspiration behind his new track, Dylan Sinclair shares, "The early days after a breakup are not easy; it's hard fighting the urge to call or text, and you can't help but think of how they're dealing with the new world without you.”

Having already racked up more than 100 million cumulative streams to date and earned spots on Spotify and Apple Music's respective R&B Artists to Watch lists, Dylan’s musical journey takes an exciting new turn with his latest 2024 singles "I LO<3 MY EX” and “LEMON TREES.” The distinct sonic shift represents a fresh perspective, sound, and tempo not previously heard from the 2023 JUNO Award winner offering a glimpse into the evolving musical world Sinclair has crafted since his breakthrough EP No Longer in the Suburbs.

ABOUT DYLAN SINCLAIR

JUNO Award-winning Toronto singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair is rapidly becoming a dominant figure in the genre. Hailed as an "R&B king in the making" by Complex and recognized as a “leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound” by CBC Radio, Sinclair's trajectory is undeniable.

The Filipino-Guyanese artist’s 2022 EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, solidified his rise and saw the 23-year-old staying true to his essence. Noteworthy singles issued from the 2023 Polaris Music Prize-nominated record included “Lifetime” and "Open," the latter of which received a remix featuring DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES that premiered alongside an official video featuring all three of the promising stars – WATCH HERE.

Since age 15, Sinclair’s artistic evolution has been punctuated by his profound songwriting and innate musicality. His 2018 debut EP, Red Like Crimson, caught the attention of Jordon Manswell – the JUNO Award-winning Toronto producer whose discography includes hits for Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, dvsn, Tory Lanez, and LOONY to name a few – who collaborated with Sinclair on his gospel-tinged 2020 EP, Proverb, which led to Sinclair’s first JUNO Award nomination for “Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year.”

Sinclair’s unique take on R&B has since earned him praise from The GRAMMYs, The Toronto Star, Complex, Billboard, BET, Vibe, UPROXX, Teen VOGUE, ESSENCE, and more. The ASCAP “On The Come Up” songwriter has recorded with renowned producers such as Jordon Manswell, Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Rowan (Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Russ), and Marcus Semaj (GIVĒON, Snoh Aalegra, dvsn). Additionally, he’s also collaborated with rising R&B artists such as Savannah Ré, Joyce Wrice, Emanuel, DESTIN CONRAD, and JVCK JAMES.

Over the past two years, Dylan has celebrated multiple sold out headline shows – including three consecutive sold out hometown shows at Toronto’s TD Music Hall – and his first in the US at Baby's All Right (Brooklyn, NY), The Echo (Los Angeles, CA), and Vinyl (Atlanta, GA). Additional recent major live performances have also included the 2023 JUNO Awards, Montréal International Jazz Festival, and Toronto’s Manifesto Festival (Budweiser Stage).

Dylan Sinclair's latest releases “I LO<3 MY EX” and "LEMON TREES" are more than just songs – these records signify his dynamic evolution and dedication to pushing the boundaries of R&B. As he forges ahead, his exceptional artistry ensures that his journey will continue to captivate audiences and reshape the genre.

Stream Dylan Sinclair’s new single "I LO<3 MY EX" out now on all platforms.

PHOTO CREDIT: Mary Chen for Fang Group

Comments