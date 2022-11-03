Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dylan Sinclair Drops Deluxe EP feat. Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, and JVCK JAMES

Dylan Sinclair Drops Deluxe EP feat. Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, and JVCK JAMES

No Longer in the Suburbs EP Deluxe is available to stream on all digital platforms now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Dubbed an "R&B king in the making" (Complex), touted as a "leading voice reshaping Toronto's R&B sound" (CBC Radio), and hailed as an R&B artist to watch by Apple Music, the 21-year-old R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair cemented himself as one of the genre's most promising up-and-coming stars with the release of his breakout No Longer in the Suburbs EP issued this summer.

Today, the 2022 ASCAP "On The Come Up" songwriter releases the Deluxe Edition of his No Longer in the Suburbs EP available to stream on all digital platforms now.

The expanded 12-track version includes four additional songs including the new sultry slow jam "Never" featuring R&B sensation and recent NPR Tiny Desk performer Joyce Wrice as well as the previously released explosive "Open Remix" featuring two of the genre's finest fast rising male vocalists DESTIN CONRAD and JVCK JAMES.

Independent Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair's No Longer in the Suburbs EP highlighted the Filipino-Guyanese artist stepping into his own as he transitioned from teenager to young adult - all while remaining grounded, authentic, and aware that this is just the beginning.

The project produced the standout singles "Open", "Lifetime" and "Suppress" that garnered placements on flagship playlists across Spotify, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, and TIDAL upon release and gained Sinclair over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone. In support of the record, Dylan performed at the 2022 JUNO Fest, made his debut at the world's largest jazz festival in Montréal, and appeared in his hometown of Toronto for Manifesto Festival performing on the Budweiser Stage alongside a lineup that included dvsn and Davido.

Sinclair's music has received praise from critics for his fresh and invigorating take on R&B with recent support from The Recording Academy/The GRAMMYs, The Toronto Star, Complex, Billboard, BET, Vibe, UPROXX, Teen VOGUE, ESSENCE, and more. He's collaborated with artists like Savannah Ré and Emanuel and award-winning record producers including Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Cardi B), Rowan (Bryson Tiller, GIVĒON, Russ), and Marcus Semaj (GIVĒON, Snoh Aalegra, dvsn).

Sinclair began writing and recording at age 15 and in 2018 self-released his debut EP, Red Like Crimson, which caught the attention of GRAMMY and JUNO Award-nominated Toronto producer Jordon Manswell known for his work with Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, dvsn, and more. In 2020, the duo collaborated on their first effort, Proverb, which earned them a highly coveted nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of The Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards.

Stream Dylan Sinclair's 'No Longer in the Suburbs (Deluxe)' featuring Joyce Wrice, DESTIN CONRAD, and JVCK JAMES out now.

Listen here:

PHOTO CREDIT: WHAT I LIKE STUDIO



H.C. McEntire Announces New Album Every Acre Photo
H.C. McEntire Announces New Album 'Every Acre'
Co-produced by McEntire, Missy Thangs and Luke Norton, Every Acre features nine poignant new songs, including two tracks with backing vocals provided by S.G. Goodman and Amy Ray. Along with the announcement, McEntire shares “Dovetail,” the new single that imagistically depicts various women and their various gifts, their various traumas.
Heather Trost Releases The Debutante Photo
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single If Youre Gone Photo
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single My Mind & Me Photo
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!