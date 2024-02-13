Dylan Scott to Impact Country Radio With 'This Town's Been Too Good To Us' Coming In At 51 First-Week Stations

Multi-platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott impacts Country airwaves today, Feb. 12, with his nostalgic hometown tribute, “This Town's Been Too Good To Us.” Boasting an impressive debut across MediaBase and Billboard Charts, the single has already garnered airplay from 51 first-week stations, matching the achievement for Scott's biggest add day ever with his 2018 hit, “Nothing To Do Town.”

As it continues its journey to radio, the track shows no signs of slowing down, having already amassed over 116 million global streams to date and averages over 4 million global streams per week. Brimming with “nostalgia and reflection for a well-spent youth” (MusicRow), “This Town's Been Too Good To Us” pays homage to Scott's hometown of Bastrop, Louisiana as he reminisces on the fleeting memories that shaped him.

Penned by Scott and songwriting heavy-hitters John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips and Ryan Vojtesak, the song continues to stand out as a favorite from the ACM Award nominee's summer EP, This Town's Been Too Good To Us.

Meanwhile, the triple threat vocalist is simultaneously making waves at Country radio with his feature on Dylan Marlowe's “Boys Back Home,” notching over 33 million total global streams and counting. The dynamic duo continued the momentum by releasing a new music video showcasing an epic hometown night at an off-the-grid party letting “their rowdy sides run free” (Country Now). Just last week, CMT released their sit down with Scott for an acoustic CMT Digital Campfire Session.

The sneak peek of his session garnered a wealth of praise among listeners for his emotional cover of Keith Whitley's “Don't Close Your Eyes.” The Country hitmaker gives insider stories behind some of his biggest tracks with an intimate performance fans won't want to miss.

Scott's momentum carries over from his recent success with “Can't Have Mine,” his fourth Country radio No.1 single, which also achieved an RIAA Platinum Certification, marking over 8 million RIAA Certified units over seven singles and one album. This adds to a string of accolades Scott received last year, including “Can't Have Mine” notching RIAA Certified Gold in June 2023, No. 1 single, “New Truck” securing RIAA Certified Gold, and debut No. 1 single, “My Girl” achieving RIAA Certified 3x Platinum status.

Closing out his electrifying 2023 with his headlining This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour, Scott is set to hit the road as direct support for Cole Swindell on his Win The Night Tour starting May 16 in London, Ontario. The 18-date tour will feature stops across North America including Canada, California, Alabama and Montana. For tickets and more information visit dylanscottcountry.com.

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched four No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” and “Can't Have Mine”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. Scott earned a 2023 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.”

With career streams exceeding 2.6 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin' My Best Life, the latest album from Scott, features fiery, #1 single “New Truck,” along with viral TikTok ballad, RIAA-Certified Platinum, #1 radio single, “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”

Photo credit: Robby Klein