Dylan Scott Celebrates Fourth No. 1 Single With Radio Hit 'Can't Have Mine'

The latest No. 1 from the ACM Award nominee was written for Scott's wife, Blair, with whom he recently welcomed a son — the couple's third child.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Multi-platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is excited to celebrate his fourth No. 1 single with radio hit, “Can't Have Mine,” on both the Mediabase and Billboard charts.

The single also recently achieved RIAA Platinum Certification, marking eight million RIAA Certified units over seven singles and one album and the fourth RIAA certification Scott has received this year.

The latest No. 1 from the ACM Award nominee was written for Scott's wife, Blair, with whom he recently welcomed a son — the couple's third child.

Fans can catch the newly signed Jockey Outdoors brand ambassador during his headlining This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour, visiting 15 cities this fall. Fans can secure tickets atClick Here.

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT:

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched three No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “New Truck”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.”

Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. Scott earned a 2023 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.” With career streams exceeding 2.5 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act.

Livin' My Best Life, the latest album from Scott, features fiery, #1 lead single “New Truck,” along with viral TikTok ballad, and current RIAA Certified Platinum, Top 5 radio single, “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”




Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media.

