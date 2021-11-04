Dylan Owen Teams Up With Kinetics And One Love for 'Hurt Enough'

Nine years later and the trio is back with another collaboration for the books! While they've been actively pursuing fruitful solo careers in the meantime, the duo have not collaborated on a single since "In the Corner" off of Dylan's "Keep Your Friends Close" EP. Inspired by a struggle to find closer, their new single "Hurt Enough" delivers refreshingly honest lyrics about his journey toward self-discovery after a very difficult breakup. The video, shot by Patrick Lawler outside of LA, features gorgeous views of LA as the two artists sit on top of a mountain, speaking their truth.

"Hurt Enough" is co-written by Ryann (singer and songwriter behind Tate McRae's chart-topping, multi-platinum "You Broke Me First") and JP Clarke (Blink 182, Cheat Codes, Bryce Vine). Kinetics & One Love have written songs for Lil Wayne, Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Madison Beer, Anthony Ramos, Why Don't We, Melanie Martinez and many others. They first made their commercial debut as songwriters by penning B.O.B's single "Airplanes," and their fans are extremely eager to see Kinetics & One Love back releasing music as artists. Their synergy with Dylan's knack for deep storytelling comes from years of friendship and behind the scenes writing. Dylan's vulnerable, poetic songwriting has generated comparisons in the press to alternative icons like Conor Oberst and Elliott Smith. Dylan has shared stages with Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Watsky, and Yelawolf. Dylan's fans have streamed his songs tens of millions of times, and his music has received praise from MTV, Revolt TV, PepsiCo, WWE Smackdown, MTV, For Folk's Sake, and most recently, Paste Magazine. What sustains Dylan is his ongoing quest to carve out meaning from his journey for himself and others, and to give it away so that it might empower his listeners.

Watch the official music video for "Hurt Enough" below!