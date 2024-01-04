Dylan LeBlanc To Release 'COYOTE - THE EXPANDED EDITION'

Celebrated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Dylan LeBlanc announces the expanded edition of his 2023 album Coyote, out January 19th via ATO Records. In addition, LeBlanc's U.S. tour begins January 17th in New Orleans and runs through March. A full list of dates is below and on LeBlanc's website HERE

To commemorate the expanded edition, LeBlanc is releasing “Let It Rain,” one of the four new studio tracks from the Coyote session that will be available on the extended release. Other previously unreleased songs on the expanded edition include “Day By Day” “Fortune Teller” and “Angel.” The new version also features five live performances, recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.  

Coyote is a semi-autobiographical concept album centered on the character of Coyote, a man on the run from his past.  On the song “The Crowd Goes Wild,” LeBlanc looks outside Coyote's individual journey to explore how people throughout time derive pleasure from another's misfortune. LeBlanc claims, “This song zooms out of the story and explains how people have a love affair with seeing their fellow man get torn apart. It also underscores how the system is designed and rigged against those less fortunate and how hard it is to escape poor circumstances, such as those of Coyote.”

Coyote was produced by LeBlanc and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, the area where he watched his father perform and began his own career. His rich lyrics reflect the wisdom and endurance of a tough childhood spent between Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. But while he has experienced hardships, LeBlanc is an example of how beauty comes from perseverance. His tenacity has paid off in spades, leading him to a record deal with ATO Records, releasing the critically acclaimed Renegade in 2019, and now Coyote, which LeBlanc says is “the record he has always wanted to make.”

Dylan LeBlanc 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

January 17 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah
January 18 – Muscle Shoals, AL – For The Record
January 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
January 20 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy
January 23 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd Music House
January 24 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy Philadelphia
January 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right
January 26 – Fairfield, CT – Stage One
January 27 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock
January 28 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works
January 30 – Toronto, ON – The Drake
February 1 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
February 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
February 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
February 6 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads
February 7 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake
February 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
February 10 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
February 11 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub
February 13 – Seattle, OR – Barboza
February 14 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
February 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chapel
February 17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
February 18 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew
February 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan
February 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
February 23 – Fort Collins, CO – Magic Rat
February 24 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu's Downstairs
February 27 – Oklahoma City, OH – Ponyboy
February 29 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips
March 1 – Houston, TX – Continental
March 2 – Austin, TX – Sagebrush



