Dutch DJ/Producer Chico Rose Presents New Single 'Sad' (feat. Afrojack)

Musical chemistry is in the air. After their first teamup 'The Great Escape' in 2016, Dutch artists Chico Rose and Afrojack steadily kept on delivering hit tunes together, including last year's '2012' and 'Where Did The Love Go'. In the meantime, Chico Rose also kept on delivering festival bangers on solo duty, but now surprises again with the more touching sounds of 'Sad'.

It's a record that brings various emotions, with its melancholic melodies, tasteful layers of synths and sentimental vocal lines alongside a cool, subtle but highly infectious future house groove. Ultimately, this is a track that builds on dance energy, while incorporating pop vibes with delicate vocals and inviting chorus.

"There's nothing wrong with being sad sometimes" - Chico Rose

"Sad is that song to listen to no matter what mood you're in. Forget about your worries and turn the music up." - Afrojack

Watch the new music video for "Sad" below.

Chico Rose

Chico spent years of hard work to make new music. He released his first single 'Play On' on Vato Gonzalez' Dirty House Records in 2014. After that, he released tracks on several labels, including Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings and Afrojack's Wall Recordings. By then well-known DJ's in the scene started supporting Chico's music, including Afrojack who featured Chico in his sets for the last year and even decided to get Chico on his team.

Their collab track 'The Great Escape' turned into a huge success and was followed by more teamups. Chico played on some major festivals like Ultra Music Festival (Miami), Tomorrowland (Belgium), EDC (Las Vegas) and Untold festival (Romania). After five successful years under the stage name Ravitez, he recently decided to use his real name (Chico de Reus) and continue making music as Chico Rose, now leading to new release 'Sad', featuring Afrojack.

Afrojack

Named the #8 DJ in the world by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll of 2018 (marking his eighth consecutive year of appearing in the Top 12), Afrojack is one of the most popular dance music acts of today and a sought-after producer. Throughout the years, he has worked with everyone from Pitbull to Sting and Beyoncé, won a Grammy for his and David Guetta's remix of Madonna's 'Revolver', and released an array of diverse hits. This year, having just released multiple collaborations, Afrojack continues to follow suit, and dominate dance floors across the globe.





