Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen Release New Single 'Why Would You Say Such a Thing' From Forthcoming 'Black Leather Blues' Album

Looking for a true rock & roll fix?

Try the newly released single and eye-popping video for "Why Would You Say Such A Thing" by DUSTIN DOUGLAS & THE ELECTRIC GENTLEMEN.

The rhythmically dynamic and lyrically pointed song, which embodies their ability to create modern blues-rock with plenty of attitude and drama, appears on the Pennsylvania band's third album BLACK LEATHER BLUES due out April 14 via Mo Mojo Records. Watch the video, directed by Jonathan Edwards and filmed at Diamond City Studios in Wilkes Barres, PA.

"From the moment I wrote it, I felt it would be a signature song for us," says Dustin Douglas about "Why Would You Say Such A Thing." "It defines what we do as a band."

The video was premiered by Rock & Blues Muse, which described the song as "a tough-toned blues/rock track with a big riff, a danceable beat, and a hard-nosed attitude. Dustin Douglas is an excellent guitarist, singer, and focus point for the band, tearing it up on all levels. The Electric Gentlemen behind him are a nimble and aggressive rhythm section that moves and grooves with vintage class and modern authority. The accompanying music video only enhances the band's lowdown rock and roll vibe. Blast this one first thing in the morning and feel yourself come back to life."

Featuring 10 songs all written by Douglas, BLACK LEATHER BLUES underlines their dynamic, heavy, swagger-injected, sexy & dirty, blues-influenced rock n' roll and captures the band's vintage sound and vibe to modern ears. It was launched with the first single/video "Broken."

Fronted by the impressively fluid lead guitarist/singer/songwriter Dustin Douglas, The Electric Gentlemen--rounded out by drummer Tommy Smallcomb and bassist Matt "The Dane" Gabriel--command the stage with virtuosic musicianship and classic-rock spirit mixed with punk rock attitude. All I'm trying to do is continue the tradition of The Stones, Zeppelin and The Faces," says Dustin Douglas. "Take the traditional blues spirit, mix it with some heavy rock n' roll and play it for a new generation.

"But it ain't your poppa's blues," he adds. "I listen to Rage Against the Machine as much as I listen to Muddy Waters. That blend of influences is what makes it unique."

BLACK LEATHER BLUES was recorded at Eight Days a Week Studios in Northumberland, PA by Paul Smith (Badlees) who engineered and co-produced the album with Douglas. It was mixed by Brian Moncarz (Alice Cooper, Our Lady Peace, Phillip Sayce) and mastered by Brian Lucey (Black Keys, Royal Blood, Arctic Monkeys, Buddy Guy, Doyle Bramhall II, Green Day, Liam Gallagher, Elvis Costello.)

Watch the new music video here: