Duke Dumont Announces Debut Album with New Track

Duke Dumont Announces Debut Album with New TrackMulti-platinum-selling artist Duke Dumont has unveiled his new track 'Love Song', out now via Virgin EMI / Universal.

Listen below!

Combining driving kick drums with emotion-drenched vocal samples and poignant orchestral elements, Duke delivers a melodic record that leaves a lasting impression with 'Love Song'.

The single coincides with the announcement of Duality, Duke's hotly anticipated debut album, set for release on 17th April. Channeling his years of experience into a cohesive record that epitomises his core beliefs, the LP is an honest, cathartic expression of Duke's desire to embody the mentality of a true artist, liberated from genre specifics and scored with his own sonic fingerprint. Features include RY X, Zak Abel and house legends like Roland Clark, as well as indie artists such as How To Dress Well and NIIA, reflecting his open-minded approach and versatility as a songwriter and producer.

The multi-Grammy-nominated electronic artist has amassed over 2.5 billion streams across his back-catalogue of previous anthems, scoring platinum-selling UK #1s with timeless records such as 'Ocean Drive'.

Duke's hectic tour schedule will see him playing at the iconic Coachella this coming April, as well as Splendour In The Grass (Australia), and concerts at The Shrine (LA)

Another masterful single, 'Love Song' finds the sweet spot between emotion and visceral dancefloor energy.

DUALITY tracklist:

Therapy The Power (feat. Zak Abel) Obey (feat. Roland Clark) The Fear (feat. Niia) Nightcrawler (feat. Say Lou Lou) Ocean Drive Together (feat. How To Dress Well) Love Song Overture Let Me Go (feat. RY X)





