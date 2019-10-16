Dublin's The Murder Capital Share New Video For 'More Is Less'

Today, Dublin's The Murder Capital share a new video for 'More Is Less' - the live version of which went viral and forged the band's breakthrough last year. The video follows the release of their debut album When I Have Fears in August, which reached a Top 20 chart position in the UK, and a #2 position in their native Ireland.



Along with their new video, the band have also confirmed a number of live dates for 2020, including their biggest London headline show to-date at Electric Ballroom and their first US show at SXSW. The band are currently on a sold out UK headline tour and will be playing across Europe in November. Tickets and full information about these dates are available here.



Produced by Flood (PJ Harvey, New Order, Foals) When I Have Fears features all four singles from the band so far, "Feeling Fades", "Green & Blue", "Don't Cling To Life" and "More Is Less". When I Have Fears is available on all formats, including limited edition gatefold marbled rust LP, black LP, as part of a limited bundle (limited edition gatefold marbled rust LP, t-shirt, pin & journal), CD and as a digital download here.



The Murder Capital ended 2018 as that rare thing: a band tipped from all corners without having released a single song. In an age where people and bands overshare by default, The Murder Capital have been doing the opposite. If you wanted to know about The Murder Capital, you had to get to a show and see for yourself. That's if you could get in. Based on the caustic strength of one live recording of "More Is Less", which went viral on YouTube, and feverish word of mouth from those who have been lucky enough to attend these early gigs, The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation. In just over a year, they've sold out shows in their hometown of Dublin (to 400 people), played with Slaves, Shame, IDLES and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC and seen the likes of the NME, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them already - with The Irish Times calling them out as Ireland's best new rock band.



When I Have Fears Track Listing

1. For Everything

2. More Is Less

3. Green & Blue

4. Slowdance I

5. Slowdance II

6. On Twisted Ground

7. Feeling Fades

8. Don't Cling To Life

9. How The Streets Adore Me Now

10. Love, Love, Love





