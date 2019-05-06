Dub Trio Announces Tour Dates With Incubus

Dub Trio recently released The Shape of Dub To Come via New Damage Records, the Brooklyn trio's first album in eight years that's been lauded by Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Revolver,Noisey, and more. Today, Dub Trio announces a month-long run of dates, including a leg as direct support for Incubus on the west coast. Tickets for new dates go on sale Friday at 10am local time at http://dubtrio.com/.



These shows follow the east coast run that starts next week in DC, hitting Philly, Boston, Asbury Park, Burlington and more, anchored by a hometown performance at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, May 14.



An homage to titles such as The Refused's The Shape of Punk to Come and Ornette Coleman's The Shape of Jazz to Come, The Shape of Dub To Come's groove hinges on slower stoner-inspired sludge riffing. The space allowed the dub to flourish. Watch the iconic Trio slay with a killer live performance of "Bad Comrade" as part of their Studio Sessions series HERE.



Enjoy The Shape of Dub to Come via your favorite DSP HERE.



Dub Trio Tour Dates:

May 09 - Washington, DC @ DC9

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

May 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

May 12 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

May 16 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

May 17 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

May 18 - East Durham, NY @ Flyday Music Festival

Aug 29 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

Aug 31 - San Jose, CA @ Ritz

Sep 01 - Placerville, CA @ Dry Diggins Festival

Sep 11 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Hodi's Half Note

Sep 12 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

Sep 13 - Denver, CO @ The Fillmore #

Sep 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex #

Sep 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater #

Sep 18 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater #

Sep 20 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium #

Sep 23 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst, Atrium

Sep 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Masonic #

Sep 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl #

Sep 27 - Santa Ana, CA @ LA Santa

Sep 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Nov 07 - Brussels, Belgium @ Magasin 4

Nov 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Nov 10 - London, UK @ Underworld

Nov 13 - Bourges, France @ Emmetrop

Nov 14 - Saint Etienne, France @ Le Fil

Nov 15 - Bulle, Switzerland @ Ebullition



# - w/ Incubus





