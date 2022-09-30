Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Baldridge Releases Sophomore Album 'Country Born'

The 11-track project features a duet with rising country star Harper Grace.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Independent powerhouse Drew Baldridge today released his long-awaited sophomore album "Country Born" (Patoka Records in partnership with Riser House). The 11-track project features a duet with rising country star Harper Grace; a reimagined version of the fan-favorite viral hit "She's Somebody's Daughter"; and previously released songs "Little Bit," "First," and "Imma."

"It's been six years since I released my debut album 'Dirt on Us,' and I've learned a lot about myself and the music I feel called to make in that time," said Baldridge. "I think I've really hit my musical stride with these songs, and I can't wait for the fans to hear what I feel are my most authentic songs yet."

Baldridge wrote the songs of "Country Born" alongside songwriters including Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes, Kyle Schlienger, Josh London, and Andy Sheridan among others. The tracks were produced by a plethora of producers: Nick Schwarz, Andy Sheridan, Paul Sikes, Seth Mosley, Kyle Shlienger, and Chris DeStefano.

Baldridge will kick off album release celebrations for "Country Born" by putting on his own music festival in his hometown called "The BIG Baldridge and Bonfire Music Festival." This one-day only, outdoor festival is the culmination of over 200 incredible Baldridge and Bonfires Tour stops over the last two years. Baldridge will headline this special event in his hometown of Patoka, IL, on October 1 and will perform never-before-heard tunes as well as fan-favorites that helped propel him onto the country radio charts.

Sponsored by Ariat, Landers Iron Saddle Ranch and Midwest Farm & Land Co., the show will feature other acts including Craig Campbell, Dylan Wolfe, Murphy 500 and Katie Hatch. It was also recently announced that one dollar to every ticket sold will be donated to the Southern, IL chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that donates beds to kids in need.

Baldridge continues to reach milestone after milestone across all aspects of his career, and he is doing so on his own terms. With over 150M total catalog streams, Baldridge has carved his own independent path. His viral hit "She's Somebody's Daughter" has amassed over 250M TikTok impressions and has been streamed over 65M times.

Signed to Sony Music Publishing, Baldridge is also an accomplished songwriter with 500+ songs under his belt including major label cuts for other artists. When he is not creating music, Baldridge is on the road performing headlining dates and touring with artist friends. He's shared the stage with Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan to name a few. In between his many tour dates, he hosts a weekly radio show on the country's top Country station, LA's KKGO. He hosts each Saturday and Sunday and releases a podcast for the station that airs each Monday.

