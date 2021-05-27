Dreamstage Announce Train's 'Soul Vacation' Livestream

DREAMSTAGE, the pioneering HD live streaming platform, is thrilled to announce today, Train's 'Soul Vacation', a first ever livestream performance, and first full live concert since 2019, from the multi-GRAMMY award winning band, celebrating 20 years of Drops of Jupiter, June 25 at 6pm PDT/9pm EDT. Tickets on sale now.



The one-night event, streaming from The Wiltern in Los Angeles, will be available to watch again, June 26 at 8pm BST and 8pm AUS EST - allowing Train fans from across the globe to experience and share with each other the performance, making for a truly special night.



Train will perform their iconic Drops of Jupiter album in its entirety as part of a career spanning-set filled with their biggest hits and fan favorites, including their RIAA diamond certified, GRAMMY-winning anthem "Hey, Soul Sister."



When first released on March 27, 2001, Train's career-defining album, Drops of Jupiter, debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 and broke the band to multi-platinum status thanks to the double GRAMMY Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified 6x platinum in the US, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. With sales of more than 2 million copies worldwide in the first year alone and certified 2x platinum in the US and Canada, the album remains the group's best-selling to date.



DREAMSTAGE was launched last August by by CEO Thomas Hesse (former President of Sony Music for Global Digital Business and U.S. Sales/Distribution), CTO Scott Chasin (serial entrepreneur with a track record of successfully founding and growing startups, including ProtectWise and MX Logic), and Artistic Director Jan Vogler (internationally known cellist and director of the Dresden Music Festival).



