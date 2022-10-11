Drake, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More to Headline Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brasil in 2023

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets are on sale now.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil have revealed the lineups for the 2023 editions, revealing a massive bill featuring headliners Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Tame Impala, Rosalía and Lil Nas X.

The lineups also include Jane's Addiction, The 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie XX, Kali Uchis, Tove Lo, Purple Disco Machine, Alison Wonderland, Wallows, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Dominic Fike, Omar Apollo, Modest Mouse, and many more. Tickets are on sale now.

These shows will celebrate first-time South American performances for Billie Eilish, a newly reunited Blink-182 and Lil Nas X, and will serve as Drake's first time performing in Argentina and Chile.

The eleventh edition of Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 17-19 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozacl.com.

The eighth edition of Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 17-19 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozaar.com.

The tenth edition of Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 24-26 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit lollapaloozabr.com.

Lollapalooza in South America is produced by Perry Farrell, C3 Presents, Lotus Producciones (Chile), DF Entertainment (Argentina), and TIME FOR FUN (Brazil).

