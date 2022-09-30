Drag Superstar Ginger Minj Releases New Rendition of 'I Put A Spell On You' From HOCUS POCUS

Kicking off spooky season, RuPaul's Drag Race royalty and highly regarded singer-songwriter Ginger Minj is dropping a brand new version of the revered Hocus Pocus classic, "I Put A Spell On You" today, Friday, September 30.

The updated version coincides with GInger's return to the big screen in the brand new Hocus Pocus 2 film streaming exclusively on Disney+ today. Stream the new track now.

The sultry new twist on the Halloween anthem is a longstanding favorite in the drag community, and Ginger was inspired to re-record "I Put A Spell On You" after years of performing Bette Midler's iconic version. "You can't walk into a drag show after September without seeing someone performing to this song" she said. "I wanted to provide a new version - in a suitable key - that allows for a live vocal performance and we had tons of fun with it."

In the spirit of Halloween and her love of all things Hocus Pocus, Ginger is taking her captivating performance as Winnie Sanderson on the road with the Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash. The one-of-a-kind musical performance event features star-studded guest performances from Gidget Galore, MR MS Adrien and Aria Hard at select shows. It's safe to say the Sanderson Sisters have never looked so good.

Ginger will also co-host Huluween Dragstravaganza alongside fellow Drag Race alum Monet X Change where the duo, along with other beloved queens and kings, will take the stage in original musical numbers, sketch comedy performances, and more. The Halloween-themed variety special will premiere Saturday, October 1 on Hulu.

With additional exciting announcements to come in the near future including an official music video, Ginger continues to prove her staying power in the industry with her effortless ability to draw fans in with her bewitching personality and creative endeavors.

Listen to the new single here:

HOCUS POCUS HALLOWEEN BASH

Chicago, IL - Venus Cabaret Theatre - October 14-16

Portland, OR - The Aladdin Theatre - October 18

Royal Oak, MI - Five15 - October 23

Philadelphia, PA - City Winery - October 25

Boston, MA - City Winery - October 26

Columbus, OH - Axis - October 27

Harrisonburg, VA - Court Square Theater - October 29

Orlando, FL - The Abbey - October 31

Tickets to the Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash Tour can be purchased here.

Long before she held court as a finalist on Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Seasons 2 and 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj reigned as The Comedy Queen of The South from her homebase in Orlando, Florida. The self-professed "nicest bitch you'll ever meet" cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, and Dolly Parton as her idols.

"Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestoned gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero," says Minj. That's why she coined the term "Glamour Toad'' to describe her unique persona. In 2016, Ginger released her debut album, Sweet Tea, which was soon followed by years spent touring the world and performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television.

With over 200,000 global streams, Ginger went on to star in the 2018 Netflix feature film, Dumplin' (Jennifer Anniston, Dove Cameron), and in June 2021 released her sophomore album Gummy Bear, which peaked at #2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Chart. In Fall 2021, Ginger Minj tapped into her genuine southern roots as she introduced herself to the country music genre with her third studio album, Double Wide Diva.