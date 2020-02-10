Don't Believe In Ghosts to Release New Single 'Living Like This'

Don't Believe In Ghosts complete new album and line up a series of new singles for 2020. The band will kick everything off with the infectious and anthemic single "Living Like This" on February 21st.

"Everyone is trying to present these exciting versions of themselves, which we all know are not real. Yet, we sometimes feel compelled to compete. This mindset is very distracting" Steven Nathan says when describing the lyrics to "Living Like This."

Don't Believe in Ghosts will be celebrating the "Living Like This" single release on Friday, March 13th at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn N.Y. The band will announce spring tour dates shortly.

As an added bonus to the "Living Like This" pre-save campaign, the band is giving instant access to another new single called "Grown Up."



Here is the Pre- Save Link - https://show.co/Q5pEdgL

A compelling state-of-the art indie pop band with an eclectic New York City sound. Don't Believe in Ghosts, led by singer/producer and writer Steven Nathan, rose from his home studio in 2017. The band is rounded out by Dan DelVecchio on Guitar, Alex Goumas on Bass, and Ken Yang on Drums.

The bands' achievements include song features on many TV shows including 'Ink Master' and The U.S. OPEN. Don't Believe In Ghosts teamed up with 8-time Grammy-winning mixer Ken Lewis for their single "Don't Wake Me Up". The song's video featured famed comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried. "Don't Wake Me Up" earned more than one million retail and radio plays. In 2019 Don't Believe In Ghosts sold out their first headlining show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. In the summer of 2019, the band embarked on their first U.S. tour.

"Don't give energy to the ghosts of your past." Says Steven Nathan when describing the meaning behind the bands' name. "Worrying about what other people may think can be draining and debilitating." Don't Believe In Ghosts amplifies this theme throughout their music.

Along with the release of their first EP as well as their debut LP Give It Meaning, the band has released multiple self produced videos gaining even further exposure including features on VEVO as well as song features in the US OPEN and many TV show placements from Nat Geo, Travel Channel to MTV.

Having already scored their first #1 song for three weeks in a row on WKRO in KY, the band has also been heard across the country on Mediabase stations like KPOI (Hawaii), WSFS (Miami), WWYY (Allentown), WXFX (Montgomery), KBZT (San Diego), KPNT (St. Louis), KRZQ (Reno NV), KTCL (Denver), WHBC (Canton, OH), WKQX (Chicago). In addition Don't Believe In Ghosts had one of the most played songs at College radio in 2018 with their single "Slow Down".





Related Articles View More Music Stories