Dominique Fils-Aimé Sets Headlining US Tour and New Live Album

JUNO-winning singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé has announced a special new live album, Live At The Montreal International Jazz Festival, and a headlining tour, kicking off this September. Tickets are available here.

Recorded during an unforgettable performance on the main stage during Montréal’s 2024 International Jazz Festival, the new album finds Dominique reimagining her award-winning discography, giving new meaning to each song by expanding her vocal range, flourished with improvised vocal melodies. It will be available June 6 via Ensoul Records.



Last year, Dominique won her second JUNO award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for her 2023 album Our Roots Run Deep. It marked the start of a new album trilogy, following Nameless (2018), the JUNO-winning Stay Tuned! (2019), and Three Little Words (2021). She frames the album with a loose, dreamlike narrative structure that tells a story of growth. For Dominique, nature acts as an anchor—a source of inspiration that provides her with metaphors to express the unique but interconnected journey of a human being.

Dominique Fils-Aimé Tour Dates:

Sept 5 Boston, MA @ City Winery

Sept 6 Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

Sept 8 New York, NY @ Blue Note

Sept 10 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

Sept 11 Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

Sept 12 Evanston, IL @ Space

Sept 14 Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota

Sept 18 San Francisco, CA @ SF Jazz

Sept 19 San Francisco, CA @ SF Jazz

Sept 20 Napa, CA @ Blue Note

Sept 23 Seattle, WA @ Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

Sept 24 Seattle, WA @ Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

Sept 25 Portland, OR @Jack London Revue

Sept 27 Monterey, CA @ Monterey Jazz Festival

Sept 28 Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

Oct 1 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Jetro Emilcar

