Dominique Fils-Aimé Sets Headlining US Tour and New Live Album

The tour kicks off this September in Boston.

By: Apr. 24, 2025
Dominique Fils-Aimé Sets Headlining US Tour and New Live Album Image
JUNO-winning singer-songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé has announced a special new live album, Live At The Montreal International Jazz Festival, and a headlining tour, kicking off this September. Tickets are available here

Recorded during an unforgettable performance on the main stage during Montréal’s 2024 International Jazz Festival, the new album finds Dominique reimagining her award-winning discography, giving new meaning to each song by expanding her vocal range, flourished with improvised vocal melodies. It will be available June 6 via Ensoul Records.
  
Last year, Dominique won her second JUNO award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for her 2023 album Our Roots Run Deep. It marked the start of a new album trilogy, following Nameless (2018), the JUNO-winning Stay Tuned! (2019), and Three Little Words (2021). She frames the album with a loose, dreamlike narrative structure that tells a story of growth. For Dominique, nature acts as an anchor—a source of inspiration that provides her with metaphors to express the unique but interconnected journey of a human being. 

Dominique Fils-Aimé Tour Dates:

Sept 5            Boston, MA @ City Winery
Sept 6            Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club
Sept 8            New York, NY @ Blue Note
Sept 10          Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
Sept 11          Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
Sept 12          Evanston, IL @ Space
Sept 14          Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota
Sept 18          San Francisco, CA @ SF Jazz
Sept 19          San Francisco, CA @ SF Jazz
Sept 20          Napa, CA @ Blue Note
Sept 23          Seattle, WA @ Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley
Sept 24          Seattle, WA @ Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley
Sept 25          Portland, OR @Jack London Revue
Sept 27          Monterey, CA @ Monterey Jazz Festival
Sept 28          Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum
Oct 1              Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Jetro Emilcar



