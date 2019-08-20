Dominic Fike's DSCVR Performance Released Via Vevo

Vevo announces the release of Dominic Fike's DSCVR performance of "King of Everything" off his latest release, Don't Forget About Me, Demos. The demos are a rare glimpse at an artist on the precipice of ubiquity, one so specifically him, notable for his self-assured singing, dynamic instrumentation and compelling songwriting.

Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Don't Forget About Me, Demos is the first official entry in Fike's discography, the culmination of a longtime dedication to and love of music. Born and raised in Naples, Fla., he was first introduced to music by his father, who taught him how to play guitar when he was 10. From there, he developed a taste for music on his own, refining his skills by looking at and learning from YouTube tutorial videos. His musical interests reflect those of one raised on the internet -- spanning everything from The Beatles to Frank Ocean and Young Thug.

The Florida-native also recently announced his debut headlining North American tour. The Rain or Shine tour will take him across the country officially kicking off September 4th in Minneapolis after a performance at Made in America Festival August 31st. Stops in New York, Miami, Austin, and Los Angeles will follow before ending October 2nd in Santa Ana. From there he'll head overseas for an Australian and European run throughout the rest of October.

Vevo is the world's largest all-premium music video provider, offering artists a global platform with enormous scale through its distribution partners. Vevo connects artists with their audience globally via music videos and original content, working directly with them to find unique ways to bring their music to life visually. Vevo also works with emerging artists, providing them with a platform of global scale and reach, to find and grow their audience. Reaching 26 billion monthly views globally, Vevo has over 400,000 music videos in its catalogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories