Dom Dolla Leaves a Mark on Coachella & Sells Out Red Rocks

April is a month that will go down in history for dance music's much-loved Australian DJ & producer Dom Dolla who dominated Coachella Festival both weekends and sold out the legendary Red Rocks.

A 25,000+ strong crowd turned up and threw it down for Dom Dolla's Saraha tent debut at Coachella weekend 1. His set caught wide-spread attention thanks to his unreleased edit of Kanye West's 'I Love Kanye' with the moment going viral on TikTok and the likes of Billboard noting it as a Day 1 highlight.

On Sunday, Dom and fellow house music star John Summit were announced as surprise guests to close DoLaB. The tent reached capacity going up against Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd on the Main Stage. The evening was an all-star Aussie affair with inspirational Australian Paralympian and tennis champion Dylan Alcott, certified sexologist Chantelle Otten and The Inspired Unemployed in attendance.

Still riding high from Coachella, Dom then went on to play his biggest headline show to date at the award-winning Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado with support from Walker & Royce, Moon Boots, Torren Foot, Elizabeth Cambage, and Option4. Appearing on a giant cube, Dom played to a sold-out crowd of 9,000 fans and opened with new single 'Miracle Maker' amidst a snow storm. The massive track is set to release in June on Three Six Zero Recordings.

Dom Dolla shows no sign of slowing down this summer with his Marquee Las Vegas residency in full force, confirmed sets at North American & Canadian festivals such as EDC Vegas, Movement Festival, Electric Forest, Sunset Music Festival, ÎLESONIQ, and Escapade Music Festival - plus a headline show at Brooklyn Mirage, NYC in July.

Photo credit: Trevor Dean