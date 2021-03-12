Dollar Signs New Album 'Hearts Of Gold' Out Today

Dollar Signs have officially released their new album 'Hearts of Gold' today through Pure Noise Records. The album is available to purchase and stream through all platforms. Fans can also check out the new combo music video for "FISTFIGHT!/NIHILIST GUNDAM", which is debuting exclusively with The Noise.

If you were lucky, or a big fan of the game 'Fallout 4', fans may have noticed the album was streaming in its entirety. The band leaked their album within the game's modding community. Anyone with a copy of the game could log into the modding panel, and add the album to the in-game inventory to listen to while navigating the wasteland.

With songs that fall under pop, punk and even hip hop at times, the band is genre-less and will allow the listener to choose where to put them. The band released the singles for "Negative Blood", "Bad News" and "B.O.M.B.S." prior to the album release.

'Hearts of Gold' is Dollar Signs' most powerful statement to date. The band's third LP -- and first for Pure Noise Records -- is a boisterous masterstroke from the Jeff Rosenstock school of punk: resourceful and scrappy, catchy as it is cathartic. And they got jokes. The upcoming album feels like listening to an old friend recount some absurd anecdote that's hilarious to you about three other people, like getting hit by a car outside Taco Bell, narrowly avoiding serious injury, and some cop shrugging it off by handing you a lollipop (hear the aforementioned jubilant barnburner "Negative Blood").

"Comedy is a defense mechanism," says Erik, with a chuckle that comes off like a backslap from your best friend. "Sometimes we get labeled as a comedy band, but I use comedy as a tool so I can say s that really matters to me."

"The album is about recognizing the need to change in your life, and how difficult it is to make that change happen," Erik continues. "When we were writing and recording it, I don't think any of us anticipated just how much change would occur in the following year. This is the first Dollar Signs record where we were able to write all the songs together."

