Doja Cat Named Vevo's First LIFT Artist of 2020

Vevo today announced that Kemosabe/RCA Records artist Doja Cat has been named their first LIFT artist of 2020, and has released a live performance of "Streets" off her new album Hot Pink. Vevo's LIFT initiative connects today's up-and-coming artists to audiences around the globe through video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Julia Michaels, YUNGBLUD, Sam Smith, CNCO and more.

"We're thrilled to have Doja Cat kick off our 2020 LIFT program" says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. "We've been Doja fans for a while now, and it's been a thrill to watch her continue to develop her music in the last year. The performances we captured for LIFT are incredible, and we can't wait to share them with her fans and new audiences around the world. This is a continuation of an incredible partnership between the Vevo, Kemosabe/RCA Records and 10Q/Maverick Urban families."

Born and raised in L.A., Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-years-old. She developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid, and taught herself Logic and how to compose on a midi controller. Dojasigned to RCA during 2014, she unveiled her acclaimed Purrr! EP. Its lead single "So High" impressively racked up over 30 million cumulative streams and garnered praise from tastemakers such as Fader, Vibe, Paper, Pigeons & Planes, and more. While touring London with the likes of Lizzo, Father and Theophilus, she assembled what would become her debut album, Amala which was released in March 2018.

In August 2018, she released what would become her viral hit "Mooo!" which enjoyed over 10 million views in just a couple of days. With co-signs from Chance The Rapper, Katy Perry, Chris Brown and J.Cole among others, "Mooo!" propelled Doja Cat forward and added many fans to her already feverishly loyal fan base. Doja followed up with her smash hit "Tia Tamera" ft. Rico Nasty, and in March 2019, she released the Amala Deluxe album, which included the now-Platinum "Juicy."

Doja recently announced her North American headlining "Hot Pink Tour" kicking off this spring. The tour will see her stop in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping in the desert for her weekend 2 Coachella performance.

"Streets" is now streaming on all platforms. Catch Doja Cat on her world tour through July 2020, and keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





