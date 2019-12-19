Dixon, FISHER, Amelie Lens, & More Announced for Sonus 2020
Dixon, FISHER, Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Richie Hawtin, Seth Troxler, Patrick Topping, Maceo Plex, Sven Väth and many, many more will all head to sunkissed Croatian shores next summer for the eighth edition of Sonus Festival.
Taking place at the world-famous Zrce Beach on the 16-20 August, Sonus has unveiled no fewer than 44 names for its phase one lineup announcement, with further high-profile artists including Âme, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Loco Dice and Maceo Plex. Many more names are still to be announced, as are the lineups for the opening party, boat parties and after parties.
'Members Early Bird' and 'Blind Phase' tickets have already sold out for the hotly anticipated five-nighter, with 'First Phase' tickets now on sale for €159. VIP tickets are also available for the price of €279.
Run by We Love Sound and Time Warp, Sonus is a festival known for attracting the more discerning clubgoer. Last year's edition saw dance music fans from over 65 countries - 80% of which were over 25 - choosing to dance into the sunset on this picture-perfect corner of Croatian coastline.
At the forefront of the European festival circuit for eight years, Sonus 2020 is shaping up for another memorable year.
Full Phase 1 Lineup Announcement:
999999999
Adriatique
Âme
Amelie Lens
andhim
Andrea Oliva
ANNA
Ben Klock
Boris Brejcha
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Liebing
Dax J
Dixon
Enrico Sangiuliano
FISHER
Giorgia Angiuli live
Hot Since 82
I Hate Models
IMOGEN
Jamie Jones
Joseph Capriati
Joyhauser
KiNK live
Kobosil
Kölsch
Loco Dice
Luigi Madonna
Maceo Plex
Monika Kruse
Michael Bibi
Pan-Pot
Patrick Topping
Paula Temple
Reinier Zonneveld live
Ricardo Villalobos b2b Zip
Richie Hawtin
Richy Ahmed
Rødhåd
Seth Troxler
SHDW & Obscure Shape
Sonja Moonear
Stephan Bodzin live
Sven Väth
Trikk