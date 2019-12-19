Dixon, FISHER, Amelie Lens, & More Announced for Sonus 2020

Dixon, FISHER, Amelie Lens, Charlotte de Witte, Richie Hawtin, Seth Troxler, Patrick Topping, Maceo Plex, Sven Väth and many, many more will all head to sunkissed Croatian shores next summer for the eighth edition of Sonus Festival.



Taking place at the world-famous Zrce Beach on the 16-20 August, Sonus has unveiled no fewer than 44 names for its phase one lineup announcement, with further high-profile artists including Âme, Ben Klock, Chris Liebing, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Joseph Capriati, Loco Dice and Maceo Plex. Many more names are still to be announced, as are the lineups for the opening party, boat parties and after parties.

'Members Early Bird' and 'Blind Phase' tickets have already sold out for the hotly anticipated five-nighter, with 'First Phase' tickets now on sale for €159. VIP tickets are also available for the price of €279.



Run by We Love Sound and Time Warp, Sonus is a festival known for attracting the more discerning clubgoer. Last year's edition saw dance music fans from over 65 countries - 80% of which were over 25 - choosing to dance into the sunset on this picture-perfect corner of Croatian coastline.



At the forefront of the European festival circuit for eight years, Sonus 2020 is shaping up for another memorable year.

Full Phase 1 Lineup Announcement:



999999999

Adriatique

Âme

Amelie Lens

andhim

Andrea Oliva

ANNA

Ben Klock

Boris Brejcha

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Liebing

Dax J

Dixon

Enrico Sangiuliano

FISHER

Giorgia Angiuli live

Hot Since 82

I Hate Models

IMOGEN

Jamie Jones

Joseph Capriati

Joyhauser

KiNK live

Kobosil

Kölsch

Loco Dice

Luigi Madonna

Maceo Plex

Monika Kruse

Michael Bibi

Pan-Pot

Patrick Topping

Paula Temple

Reinier Zonneveld live

Ricardo Villalobos b2b Zip

Richie Hawtin

Richy Ahmed

Rødhåd

Seth Troxler

SHDW & Obscure Shape

Sonja Moonear

Stephan Bodzin live

Sven Väth

Trikk





