Disturbed Reveals 34-Date The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour in North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed has announced their 34-date The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour which will kick off in Nampa, ID on February 25th (full dates below) and is produced by Live Nation.

The tour celebrates 25 years of Disturbed’s seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with Disturbed playing the five times platinum The Sickness in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits. The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests Three Days Grace, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener Sevendust, and the second half will feature special guests Daughtry with opener Nothing More. Tickets and VIP will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 15 at 10 AM local time. Fans have the ability to pre-register for pre-sale tickets at https://disturbed.live/. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 18 at 10 AM local time at disturbed1.com/tour. Dates in the UK and Europe will be announced soon.

Since The Sickness was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: “‘Down With The Sickness’ is, of course, the quintessential Disturbed song, harnessing all the band’s seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It’s menacing, it’s rhythmic, it’s rebellious.”

Disturbed The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Feb 25 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena*

Feb 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena*

Mar 02 Saint Louis, MO Enterprise Center*

Mar 04 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*

Mar 06 Minneapolis, MN Target Center*

Mar 08 Chicago, IL United Center*

Mar 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena*

Mar 12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center*

Mar 14 Boston, MA TD Garden*

Mar 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena*

Mar 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell*

Mar 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

Mar 29 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center^

Mar 31 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse^

Apr 02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center^

Apr 04 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center^

Apr 05 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena^

Apr 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena^

Apr 09 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse^

Apr 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center^

Apr 14 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center^

Apr 16 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC^

Apr 18 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena^

Apr 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena^

Apr 25 San Antonio, TX Front Bank Center^

Apr 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena^

Apr 28 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center^

May 05 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena^

May 07 Portland, OR Moda Center^

May 09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center^

May 10 San Francisco, CA Chase Center^

May 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum^

May 15 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center^

May 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena^

*with special guests Three Days Grace and opener Sevendust

^with special guests Daughtry and opener Nothing More

ABOUT DISTURBED:

Emerging out of Chicago at the turn of the century with an insidious, infectious, and inimitable vision without comparison, Disturbed have quietly dominated hard rock on their own terms. They make the kind of music that pushes you to hold on tighter, fight harder, and persevere forever. It’s why they’ve claimed a place at the forefront of 21st century rock with record-breaking success, sales of over 17 million-plus units, nearly 8 billion streams, and sold out shows around the globe. The band have six RIAA album certifications, and singles from all eight albums have reached the top ten of the Mainstream Rock chart.



The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated quartet have notched five consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 for Believe, Ten Thousand Fists, Indestructible, and Asylum, occupying rarified air alongside Metallica—the only other hard rock group to accomplish this feat. Since their influential 5x-platinum debut The Sickness in 2000, they have built a bulletproof catalog highlighted by a procession of smashes, including the platinum “Stupify,” “Inside The Fire,” and “Land of Confusion,” 2x-platinum “Stricken,” 6x-platinum “Down With The Sickness,” and 7x-platinum “The Sound of Silence,” to name a few. The latter notably received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Rock Performance” as the band earned “Best Rock Artist” at the 2017 iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Still, Disturbed never stop, and their most recent 2022 album Divisive featured their 17th #1 at Rock Radio “Hey You,” “Unstoppable,” and more.

Comments